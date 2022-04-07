Six state-ranked boys' volleyball teams to descend on Central York for Koller Classic

STEVE HEISER

Some of the top high school boys’ volleyball teams in the state will be at Central York this weekend.

The 2022 Koller Classic returns at full strength for its 46th year.

A junior varsity event is set to start at 4 p.m. Friday. The varsity tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The 20-team varsity tournament features six Class 3-A teams that are currently ranked in the top 10 in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings. That group is led by Central Dauphin, which is No. 1 in the state and No. 8 in the nation.

Other ranked 3-A teams include No. 3 Cumberland Valley, No. 4 North Allegheny, No. 6 Hempfield, No. 9 Pennridge and No. 10 Parkland.

In addition to the host school, the other York-Adams varsity teams participating are Northeastern and Dallastown.

Hall of Fame coach Bruce Koller, who led the Central York program from 1970 until 2001, will be on hand to present the championship awards. Bruce and Barb Koller started the event.

Tickets will be sold at the door. Ticket prices on both days are $2 for students and $5 for adults. There will also be a concession stand available.

