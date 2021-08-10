York-Adams League has eight players honored as District 3 3-A boys' volleyball all-stars

STEVE HEISER

Eight York-Adams League players have been named District 3 Class 3-A boys' volleyball all-stars.

Five of those players came from Northeastern, which won the Y-A championship.

Central York, Red Lion and Dallastown also had players recognized.

The Northeastern High School boys' volleyball team cruised to a York-Adams League championship this past spring with a perfect 11-0 record.

The Bobcats then went on to a District 3 Class 3-A runner-up finish and a PIAA quarterfinal appearance.

So, it's not a big surprise that coach Matt Wilson’s Bobcats were well represented when the District 3 Class 3-A all-star teams were released.

Three Northeastern players made the first team and two more made the second team. In all, eight players from the York-Adams League were honored.

The first-team honorees from Northeastern were senior outside hitter Brady Lemen, senior right-side hitter Joel Braswell and senior libero Tristan Schraudner. The Bobcats who earned second-team recognition were senior outside hitter Brian Warrender and senior setter Tanner Sadowski.

Northeastern tied Central Dauphin for the most first-team selections at three and the most overall sections at five.

Brandt Kelbaugh, a senior libero from Central York, was also a second-team selection.

Making the third team were Red Lion junior middle hitter Joey Kozak and Dallastown senior right-side hitter Colton Lutz.

In all, 36 players were honored.

Following is a complete list of the District 3 Class 3-A all-stars:

FIRST TEAM

Brady Lemen, Northeastern, senior, outside hitter.

Cameron Birch, Cumberland Valley, junior, libero.

Dawson Forney, Warwick, senior, middle hitter.

Grant Lorelli, Hempfield, senior, setter.

Jacob Miller, Central Dauphin, junior, setter.

Jared Johnson, Cumberland Valley, junior, outside.

Joel Braswell, Northeastern, senior, right-side hitter.

Nate Wickenheisser, Central Dauphin, senior, outside hitter.

Ryan Charles, Warwick, senior, outside hitter.

Ryan Givens, Hempfield, senior, middle hitter.

Tristan Schraudner, Northeastern, senior, libero.

Tyler McConnell, Central Dauphin, junior, outside hitter.

SECOND TEAM

Austin Hancock, Cumberland Valley, junior, middle hitter.

Braden Berkebile, Central Dauphin, junior, middle hitter.

Brandt Kelbaugh, Central York, senior, libero.

Brian Warrender, Northeastern, senior, outside hitter.

Chase Sturz, Exeter, senior, outside hitter.

Christian Schaeffer, Palmyra, senior, outside hitter.

Kyle Ganoe, Chambersburg, senior, setter.

Logan Tinsley, Central Dauphin, senior, right-side hitter.

Mason Orth, Hempfield, junior, libero.

Max Barr, Carlisle, junior, right-side hitter.

Rudy Woitas, Elizabethtown, senior, outside hitter.

Tanner Sadowski, Northeastern, senior, setter.

THIRD TEAM

Joey Kozak, Red Lion, junior, middle hitter.

Brady Hart, Wilson, outside hitter.

Brayden Parks, Cumberland Valley, senior, right-side hitter.

Caden Bonner, Hempfield, junior, setter.

Colton Lutz, Dallastown, senior, right-side hitter.

Jacob Lobb, Warwick, junior, outside hitter.

Jordan Buch, Ephrata, senior, outside hitter.

Logan Smith, Palmyra, outside hitter.

Luke Pogue, Chambersburg, senior, middle hitter.

Riley Laite, Chambersburg, senior, outside hitter.

Riley Walton, Penn Manor, senior, middle hitter.

Sawyer Sherzer, Conestoga Valley, senior, outside hitter.

