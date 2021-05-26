Northeastern, York Suburban advance to District 3 boys' volleyball championship matches

STEVE HEISER

York County has long enjoyed a reputation as a hotbed for Pennsylvania high school boys' volleyball.

Wednesday night, two county teams lived up to that lofty reputation.

York Suburban and Northeastern advanced to District 3 championship matches with semifinal triumphs over state-ranked foes on Wednesday.

The Trojans, however, had a significantly easier time than the Bobcats.

No. 3 seed Suburban swept to victory in their Class 2-A semifinal at No. 2 seed Garden Spot, 25-15, 30-28, 25-21.

No. 3 seed Northeastern, meanwhile, was forced to storm back from 1-0 and 2-1 holes en route to an 18-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-16, 15-13 victory in their 3-A semifinal at No. 2 seed Cumberland Valley.

Now, both the Bobcats and Trojans will battle for district crowns at 7 p.m. Friday night.

York-Adams League champion Northeastern will get to play at home because the Bobcats are a better seed than their championship foe, No. 5 seed Hempfield, which outlasted No. 1 seed Central Dauphin, 3-2, in the other 3-A semifinal on Wednesday. CD dropped to 17-2.

Suburban will have to travel to No. 1 seed Lower Dauphin in the 2-A final. Lower Dauphin grabbed a 3-1 semifinal 2-A victory over No. 4 seed Manheim Central (11-4).

Coach Matt Wilson's Bobcats will enter Friday’s final at 16-0 overall and ranked No. 2 in the state in 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Hempfield is 16-1 and ranked No. 5 in the state in 3-A.

Coach Oliver Good's Trojans will take a 15-2 record and a No. 3 ranking in the state in 2-A into their title match on Friday. Lower Dauphin is 17-2 and ranked No. 4 in the state in 2-A.

Northeastern’s victory over Cumberland Valley (15-3) was considerably more difficult than their regular-season meeting, when the Bobcats rolled to a 3-0 win. CV entered Wednesday's match ranked No. 7 in the state in 3-A.

Suburban, meanwhile, has rolled to pair of district victories without losing a set. Wednesday's 3-0 victory came over a team was ranked No. 7 in the state in 2-A.

Both Northeastern and Suburban had already clinched PIAA berths by making the semifinals.

Garden Spot fell to 16-2.

