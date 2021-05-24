DISTRICT 3 BOYS' VOLLEYBALL: Northeastern advances to 3-A semifinals, clinches state berth

STEVE HEISER

The Northeastern boys’ volleyball team is headed back to familiar territory – the state playoffs.

The Bobcats, who own nine state championships in their program history, punched their ticket to the 2021 PIAA Class 3-A tournament on Monday night with a hard-fought 3-1 triumph over Warwick in Manchester in a District 3 3-A quarterfinal.

The match scores were 25-20, 15-25, 25-23, 25-22.

The Bobcats were led by Tanner Sadowski (47 assists, 10 digs), Joel Braswell (17 kills), Tristan Schraudner (18 digs) and Brady Lemen (14 kills, seven digs).

The win advanced the Bobcats to the district 3-A semifinals and also assured them of a state berth. The top four teams in the district 3-A bracket earn state bids.

No. 3 seed Northeastern improved to 15-0. No. 6 seed Warwick sees its season end at 14-2.

In the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Northeastern will travel to No. 2 seed Cumberland Valley, which grabbed a 3-1 semifinal victory over No. 10 seed Dallastown on Monday, 25-18, 25-16, 25-27, 25-14. Cumberland Valley improved to 15-2. The Wildcats’ season ends at 13-7.

Northeastern beat Cumberland Valley in the regular season on April 19, 3-0.

York Catholic, meanwhile, saw its highly successful first-ever boys' volleyball season come to a lose on Monday with a 3-0 loss at Manheim Central, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 in a District 3 Class 2-A quarterfinal.

The No. 5 seed Fighting Irish finished at 10-3. No. 4 seed Manheim Central improved to 11-3.

