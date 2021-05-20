THURSDAY'S DISTRICT 3 BOYS' VOLLEYBALL: York-Adams League teams enjoy 3-2 night

STEVE HEISER

York-Adams League teams went 3-2 on Thursday during the opening night of District 3 boys' volleyball action.

Northeastern and Dallastown picked up Class 3-A first-round triumphs, while York Suburban earned a 2-A quarterfinal victory.

Red Lion and Central York, meanwhile, suffered 3-A first-round losses.

In 3-A, No. 3 seed Northeastern (14-0) swept to a 3-0 win (25-16, 25-11, 25-15) vs. No. 14 seed State College (7-8) to move to a quarterfinal matchup vs. No. 6 seed Warwick (14-1). That match is set for 7 p.m. Monday at Northeastern.

Against State College, Joel Braswell led the Bobcats individually with 12 kills, three blocks and four digs. Also for Northeastern, Brady Lemen had 10 kills, three blocks and three digs, Tanner Sadowski had 30 assists and six digs and Jacob Hornberger had six kills.

Warwick won its first-round match over No. 11 seed Red Lion, 3-0, finishing Red Lion's season at 10-6. The match scores were 25-19, 25-10, 25-14.

Also in 3-A, No. 10 seed Dallastown won at No. 7 seed Wilson, 3-1. The match scores were 25-17, 25-23, 25-27, 25-20. The Wildcats (13-6) will face No. 2 seed Cumberland Valley (14-2) at 7 p.m. Monday on CV's home court in a quarterfinal. CV had a first-round bye. Wilson finished at 12-5.

Central, meanwhile, saw its season end with a 3-0 Class 3-A loss at Palmyra. The match scores were 25-22, 25-21, 25-21. No. 13 seed Central finished at 8-4. No. 4 seed Palmyra improved to 16-1.

In 2-A, No. 3 seed Suburban (14-2) dominated No. 6 seed Linville Hill Christian, 3-0, to advance to the semifinals. The match scores were 25-19, 25-9, 25-16. Suburban's semifinal is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at a site and time to be determined vs. an opponent to be determined. Linville Hill finished at 6-4.

