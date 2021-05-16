No. 2 Northeastern falls to No. 1 North Allegheny in boys' volleyball tournament showdown

STEVE HEISER

According to one source, Northeastern and North Allegheny are the top two Class 3-A high school boys’ volleyball teams in Pennsylvania.

Saturday, those two squads faced off in the championship match in a tournament at Shaler High School in the western part of the state.

North Allegheny downed Northeastern in the title match, 25-10, 25-21.

North Allegheny entered the weekend ranked No. 1 in the state in 3-A, according to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Northeastern had been slotted No. 2.

In pool play, Northeastern went 6-2, losing to North Allegheny, 25-21 25-24, while sweeping Shaler, Meadville and Penn Trafford.

In the semifinals, Northeastern beat Meadville, 25-20, before falling to North Allegheny in the championship match.

Meadville was ranked No. 2 in the state in 2-A, according to the PVCA.