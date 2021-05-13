WEDNESDAY'S BOYS' VOLLEYBALL: York Suburban rolls into postseason on five-match win streak

STEVE HEISER

The York Suburban boys’ volleyball team is headed into the postseason on a five-match winning streak.

The Trojans closed out their regular season on Wednesday night with a 25-11, 25-14, 25-5 triumph vs. visiting New Oxford.

Suburban improved to 13-2 overall and finished York-Adams League action at 9-2, good for second place behind unbeaten Northeastern.

The Trojans are No. 3 in the latest District 3 Class 2-A power ratings, behind Lower Dauphin (14-2) and Garden Spot (15-1). In the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2-A state rankings, however, Suburban is slotted at No. 3, ahead of both Lower Dauphin (No. 4) and Garden Spot (No. 7.). Seton LaSalle leads the 2-A state rankings, followed by Meadville.

The district power ratings deadline is Friday and the district 2-A playoffs are set to start Thursday, May 20, although Suburban is likely to get a first-round bye. That means the Trojans’ district opener will likely be a quarterfinal contest on Monday, May 24. Suburban is therefore likely looking at a layoff of nearly two weeks.

In Wednesday’s win vs. New Oxford, the Trojans were led by Brady Stump (15 kills), Trevor Culbertson (27 assists, eight aces, three digs) and Alex Probert (10 digs, five aces).

New Oxford fell to 4-11 overall and 4-7 in the league.

OTHER BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Chambersburg 3, Dallastown 2: At Chambersburg, the Wildcats saw their four-match winning streak ended with a nonleague loss. Dallastown had won eight of nine before Wednesday’s loss. Dallastown dropped to 11-6. Chambersburg improved to 12-6. The two teams are slotted right next to each other in the latest District 3 3-A power ratings. Chambersburg is No. 9 and Dallastown is No. 10. The top 14 teams when the final power ratings come out after Friday’s matches will make the 3-A district field.

York Catholic 3 Kennard-Dale 0: At York, the Fighting Irish rolled to a 25-12, 25-9, 25-13 nonleague triumph. The Irish improved to 9-2 overall. K-D fell to 0-14. YC, a first-year program, is No. 5 in the latest District 3 2-A power ratings. The top six teams in the final district 2-A power ratings will get a first-round bye into the quarterfinal round.

