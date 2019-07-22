Story Highlights Six York Suburban boys' volleyball players earned Class 2-A all-state honors.

The players were recognized by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

The players honored were Luke Babinchak, Nate Bowman, Noah Chojnacki, Harrison Gettle, Harrison Perring and Declan Ridings.

Buy Photo York Suburban players celebrate during the 2019 season. The Trojans put six players on the Class 2-A all-state team selected by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its Class 2-A all-state selections on Monday.

Thirty-one players were honored, with six of them from York Suburban High School. That means nearly 20% of the 2-A all-state picks were Trojans.

No other team in the state could match Suburban's total of six all-state selections.

Manheim Central, the District 3 2-A champion, had the second-most all-state picks with five.

The Trojans boys' volleyball team, coached by Oliver Good, enjoyed one of the finest seasons in program history in 2019.

The Trojans finished second in the District 3 2-A playoffs and second in the PIAA 2-A state playoffs. Suburban finished at 17-5 overall. The Trojans lost in the state title match to Meadville, 3-2, and in the District 3 final to Manheim Central, 3-0.

Suburban finished third in the York-Adams League behind 3-A state powers Northeastern and Central York.

Suburban's 2-A all-state players were: senior outside hitter Luke Babinchak, senior outside hitter Nate Bowman, senior setter Noah Chojnacki, junior libero Harrison Gettle, senior middle hitter Harrison Perring and senior outside hitter Declan Ridings.

Those six players were also named to the All-District 3 Class 2-A Team that was released on Friday.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.