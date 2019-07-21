The York Suburban boys' volleyball team enjoyed one of the finest seasons in program history in 2019.
The Trojans' standout campaign was recognized when the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its All-District 3 Class 2-A Team on Friday.
Six Suburban players were honored. No other school in District 3 could match that total. In all, 25 players earned all-district honors, with Suburban players representing 24% of that total.
Manheim Central and Lower Dauphin each put five players on the all-district 2-A list.
The Trojans finished second in the District 3 2-A playoffs and second in the PIAA 2-A state playoffs. Suburban finished at 17-5 overall. The Trojans lost in the state title match to Meadville, 3-2, and in the District 3 final to Manheim Central, 3-0.
Suburban finished third in the York-Adams League behind 3-A state powers Northeastern and Central York.
Suburban's all-district players were: senior outside hitter Luke Babinchak, senior outside hitter Nate Bowman, senior setter Noah Chojnacki, junior libero Harrison Gettle, senior middle hitter Harrison Perring and senior outside hitter Declan Ridings and
