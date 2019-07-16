Story Highlights Seven York-Adams League boys' volleyball players have earned all-state honors.

Buy Photo Central York's Braden Richard is an all-state performer for a third straight year. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Seven York-Adams League boys' volleyball players have earned all-state recognition in Class 3-A.

Central York had four players honored, while Northeastern had three.

The team was selected by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

In all, 31 players were named to the all-state team, meaning more than 22 percent of the team came from either the Panthers or the Bobcats.

Central and Northeastern are traditional state powers in boys' volleyball. This past season, the Panthers finished second in the state in 3-A, while the Bobcats were eliminated in the state semifinals, by Central.

The Panthers' Braden Richard earned 3-A all-state honors for the third-straight year. The 6-foot, 5-inch opposite/outside hitter is headed to Saint Francis University in Loretto to play at the NCAA Division I level.

Central's rising senior setter, 6-foot Brock Anderson, earned all-state recognition for a second time.

The other Panthers are all-staters for the first time — 6-2 outside hitter Kyle Mehl and 6-4 outside hitter Matt Minkin. Both were seniors this past season.

Northeastern's Alex Finch and Austin Richards are all-staters for a second straight season after getting honored at the 2-A level a season ago. The Bobcats moved up to 3-A for the 2019 season.

Finch, a 6-4 middle hitter, will join Richard at Saint Francis. Richards is a 6-foot rising senior setter.

Northeastern's other all-stater is Nate Wilson, a 6-3 rising senior outside hitter, who has already given a verbal commitment to play NCAA D-I volleyball for Ohio State University. Nate Wilson's father, Northeastern head coach Matt Wilson, also played his college volleyball for the Buckeyes.

The 2-A all-state performers are expected to be released at a later date.

