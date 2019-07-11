Story Highlights The All-District 3 Class 3-A Boys' Volleyball Team has been announced.

Nine York County players were recognized by the region's coaches.

Northeastern and Central York each had four players recognized.

Buy Photo Northeastern's Nate Wilson, left, and Tristan Schraudner vie for a return during the 2019 season. Both were All-District 3 Class 3-A selections. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The District 3 boys’ volleyball coaches have honored the top Class 3-A players in the region.

Not surprisingly, a large number of York County players were recognized.

In fact, more than 40% of the players honored came from the York area, led by Central York and Northeastern, which each placed four players on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association All-District 3 Class 3-A Team.

A Dallastown player was also selected.

Overall, nine of the 22 players on the squad came from York County.

Central York won the District 3 3-A title this season, while Northeastern finished third.

Buy Photo Central York's Braden Richard was an All-District 3 Class 3-A selection this season. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Panthers honored were junior setter Brock Anderson, senior outside hitter Kyle Mehl, senior outside hitter Matt Minkin and senior outside hitter/opposite Braden Richard.

The Bobcats recognized were senior middle hitter Alex Finch, junior setter Austin Richards, sophomore libero Tristan Schraudner and junior outside hitter Nate Wilson.

Finch and Richard will be teammates on the NCAA Division I level at Saint Francis University in Loretto. Wilson has already committed to play D-I volleyball at Ohio State, which is the same school where his father, Matt Wilson, played. Matt Wilson is the longtime Northeastern coach.

Central finished second in the PIAA 3-A state playoffs to North Allegheny after beating Northeastern in the state semifinals.

Northeastern had previously won both the York-Adams League regular-season and playoff crowns.

Buy Photo Northeastern's Alex Finch was named to the All-District 3 Class 3-A Boys' Volleyball Team. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Junior libero Cade Fry of Dallastown was also on the All-District 3 3-A squad.

The other District 3 3-A players honored were: senior opposite Ben Crabtree of Hempfield, senior middle hitter Elliot De La Torre of Hempfield, junior setter Reese Ganter of Exeter, junior outside hitter Tyler Goldsborough of Exeter, junior middle hitter Luke Hoffman of Exeter, senior libero Jesse King of Cumberland Valley, senior outside hitter Tanner Kuruzovich of State College, senior middle hitter Tom Leahey of State College, senior outside hitter Blake Liprando of Cumberland Valley, senior opposite hitter Foster Lobb of Warwick, senior outside hitter Chad Meeder of Warwick, senior outside hitter Noah Miller of Warwick and senior outside hitter Dylan Zimmerman of Penn Manor.

State College is located in District 6 but competed in the District 3 playoffs, so the Little Lions players were included on the All-District 3 3-A Team.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.