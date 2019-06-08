Buy Photo York Suburban's John Doll, center, hits the ball while Meadville's Charlie Waid, left, and Paul Leech defend during PIAA Class 2-A boys' volleyball championship action at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Saturday, June 8, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Saturday, June 8. Scores will be posted as they become available:

LOCAL BASEBALL

Susquehanna League vs. Central League

York Township 7, Manchester 6, F

Jefferson at Conrads, 1:30 p.m.

Vikings at East Prospect, 1:30 p.m.

Glen Rock at Felton, 1:30 p.m.

Mount Wolf at Hallam, 1:30 p.m.

Dillsburg at Jacobus, 1:30 p.m.

Pleasureville at Stewartstown, 1:30 p.m.

Stoverstown at Windsor, 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

PIAA Class 3-A Championship

Central York vs. North Allegheny at Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena, 2:30 p.m.

PIAA Class 2-A Championship

Meadville 3, York Suburban 2, F

