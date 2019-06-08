Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Saturday, June 8. Scores will be posted as they become available:
LOCAL BASEBALL
Susquehanna League vs. Central League
York Township 7, Manchester 6, F
Jefferson at Conrads, 1:30 p.m.
Vikings at East Prospect, 1:30 p.m.
Glen Rock at Felton, 1:30 p.m.
Mount Wolf at Hallam, 1:30 p.m.
Dillsburg at Jacobus, 1:30 p.m.
Pleasureville at Stewartstown, 1:30 p.m.
Stoverstown at Windsor, 1:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
PIAA Class 3-A Championship
Central York vs. North Allegheny at Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena, 2:30 p.m.
PIAA Class 2-A Championship
Meadville 3, York Suburban 2, F
