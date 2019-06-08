Share This Story!
RYAN VANDERSLOOT, 717-505-5403/@yaiaascores
Published 2:08 p.m. ET June 8, 2019
The York Suburban boys' volleyball team fell just short in its bid for the program's first-ever state championship on Saturday afternoon.
The Trojans fell to Meadville, 3-2, in the PIAA Class 2-A final at Penn State's Pegula Ice Arena.
The Trojans rallied from a 2-0 hole to send the match to a decisive fifth set, but couldn't come up with the victory. Suburban also used an 11-2 closing run in Set 4 to rally for a win in that set.
The match scores were 25-17, 25-19, 16-25, 25-27, 15-13 in favor of Meadville.
District 10 champion Meadville finished at 20-0, earning the second state crown in the program's history.
District 3 runner-up Suburban finished at 17-5. It was the second time Suburban had reached a state final. The Trojans also lost the 2-A title match in 2012.
Check back later for an updated story with quotes and more photos.
