Central York's Braden Richard, left, hits the ball while North Allegheny's Grant Jones, center, and Alex Zubrow defend during PIAA Class 2-A boys' volleyball championship action at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Central York's hopes of picking up the school's eighth boys' volleyball state title were dashed by a determined North Allegheny bunch on Saturday.

The Panthers suffered a 25-21, 25-20, 25-20 loss in the PIAA Class 3-A final at Penn State's Pegula Ice Arena.

It was North Allegheny's seventh state championship.

The District 7 champions finished at 23-0. District 3 champion Central finished at 19-3.

