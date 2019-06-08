Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Central York's hopes for an eighth state boys' volleyball title dashed by North Allegheny
Central York's hopes of picking up the school's eighth boys' volleyball state title were dashed by a determined North Allegheny bunch on Saturday.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Central York's hopes for an eighth state boys' volleyball title dashed by North Allegheny
RYAN VANDERSLOOT, 717-505-5403/@yaiaascores
Published 4:20 p.m. ET June 8, 2019 | Updated 4:21 p.m. ET June 8, 2019
Central York's hopes of picking up the school's eighth boys' volleyball state title were dashed by a determined North Allegheny bunch on Saturday.
The Panthers suffered a 25-21, 25-20, 25-20 loss in the PIAA Class 3-A final at Penn State's Pegula Ice Arena.
It was North Allegheny's seventh state championship.
The District 7 champions finished at 23-0. District 3 champion Central finished at 19-3.
Check back later for an updated story with quotes and more photos.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.