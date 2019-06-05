. (Photo: .)

The start times for Saturday's PIAA boys' volleyball state championship matches have been changed.

The Class 2-A final is now slated for a noon start, while the 3-A championship is scheduled to begin around 2:30 p.m. Both games remain at Penn State's Pegula Ice Arena.

The matches had previously been slated for 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. starts. The PIAA did not give a reason for the time changes.

A York County team will be involved in each of the games.

In the 2-A game, York Suburban takes on Meadville. In the 3-A game, Central York battles North Allegheny.