PIAA changes start times for boys' volleyball state championship matches
The start times for Saturday's PIAA boys' volleyball state championship matches have been changed.
STAFF REPORT
Published 5:33 p.m. ET June 5, 2019
The start times for Saturday's PIAA boys' volleyball state championship matches have been changed.
The Class 2-A final is now slated for a noon start, while the 3-A championship is scheduled to begin around 2:30 p.m. Both games remain at Penn State's Pegula Ice Arena.
The matches had previously been slated for 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. starts. The PIAA did not give a reason for the time changes.
A York County team will be involved in each of the games.
In the 2-A game, York Suburban takes on Meadville. In the 3-A game, Central York battles North Allegheny.
