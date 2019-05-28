york suburban logo (Photo: submitted)

The York Suburban boys' volleyball team bounced back in a big way on Tuesday.

The Trojans cruised to a dominating 3-0 triumph over Lansdale Catholic at Lincoln High School in Philadelphia in a first-round PIAA Class 2-A match. The match scores were 25-13, 25-18, 25-5.

Suburban was coming off a 3-0 loss to Manheim Central in the District 3 2-A title match on Friday night.

The Trojans advance to the state 2-A quarterfinals at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Schuylkill Valley High School against District 2 champion Holy Redeemer, which earned a 3-1 victory over Brandywine Heights on Tuesday in its first-round state contest.

Bradywine finished fourth in the District 3 2-A playoffs. Suburban rolled past Brandywine 3-0 in the district semifinals, 25-8, 25-8, 25-17.

Suburban will enter Saturday's match ranked No. 3 in the state in 2-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Holy Redeemer is unranked.

OTHER BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, Parkland 0: At Dallastown, the Panthers had little trouble in their PIAA Class 3-A state opener, winning 25-17, 25-16, 25-20.

Braden Richard (16 kills), Matt Minkin (11 kills), Brock Anderson (41 assists) and Brandt Kelbaugh (eight digs) led Central.

The District 3 champions advance to the state quarterfinals 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Twin Valley High School. The Panthers (17-2) will face Pennsbury (16-3), the third-place team from District 1. Pennsbury defeated District 12 champion La Salle College, 3-2, in a first-round state match.

Northeastern 3, Central Bucks East 2: At Bensalem High School, the Bobcats survived a major first-round scare to advance to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 3-A state playoffs.

Northeastern (18-2), the third-place team from District 3, won the match, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18, 16-25, 15-11 over the District 1 champions, who finished at 22-1.

The Bobcats were led by Nate Wilson (22 kills, 13 digs), Joel Braswell (14 kills), Austin Richards (55 assists) and Tristan Schraudner (16 digs).

The Bobcats will play District 11 champion Whitehall (24-0) in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Schuylkill Valley High School. Whitehall earned a 3-0 win in its first-round state playoff match over District 12 runner-up Central.