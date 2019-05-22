Buy Photo York Suburban's Nate Bowman (13) and John Doll block a shot by Central York earlier this season. The Trojans have advanced to the District 3 Class 2-A championship match. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The York Suburban boys' volleyball team is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2-A, according to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

Wednesday night, the Trojans certainly looked the part of a top-ranked team.

Suburban dominated Brandywine Heights 25-8, 25-9, 25-17 in a District 3 Class 2-A semifinal at Hempfield High School.

The third-seeded Trojans improved to 14-3. Second-seeded Brandywine Heights fell to 13-1.

Suburban now advances to the district 2-A championship match on Friday at a site and time to be determined.

The Trojans will play the winner of the other semifinal pitting No. 1 seed Manheim Central (13-1) vs. No. 4 seed Lower Dauphin (14-3). That match was set to be played at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hempfield. Manheim is ranked No. 5 in the state in 2-A, while Lower Dauphin is No. 6. Brandywine Heights was unranked.

All four 2-A semifinalists have already secured state berths.

Bobcats beaten: The Northeastern Bobcats weren't as fortunate as the Trojans on Wednesday night in a District 3 Class 3-A semifinal at Dallastown High School.

The Bobcats, ranked No. 2 in the state in 3-A, suffered a surprising 3-1 loss to unranked State College. Northeastern won the first set, 27-25, but then lost the next three, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16.

Second-seeded Northeastern, the York-Adams League regular-season and playoff champion, fell to 16-2. Sixth-seeded State College improved to 14-3.

Northeastern was led by Nate Wilson (20 kills, 14 digs), Austin Richards (40 assists, five digs) and Tristan Schraudner (14 digs).

Despite the loss, the Bobcats are still headed to the state playoffs, since all four 3-A semifinalists earn PIAA bids.

The defeat dropped Northeastern into Friday's district 3-A third-place match at a site and time to be determined. The Bobcats will take on the loser of Wednesday's other semifinal at Dallastown, pitting top-seeded Cumberland Valley (17-0) vs. fourth-seeded Central York (14-2).

State College will face the winner of the Cumberland Valley-Central York match in the district final on Friday, also at a site and time to be determined. CV is ranked No. 1 in the state, while Central is No. 3.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.