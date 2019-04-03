PHOTOS: Central beats Suburban in boys' volleyball
Central York's Braden Richard gets a slam past York Suburban's Nate Bowman, left, and John Doll during volleyball action at Suburban Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Central won the match 3-1. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Suburban's Declan Ridings slams a shot past Central York's Kyle Mehl (3) and Prince Gabriel, right, during volleyball action at Suburban Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Central won the match 3-1. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Central York's Eric Bowman blocks a return by York Suburban's Nate Bowman (13) during volleyball action at Suburban Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Central won the match 3-1. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Harrison Perring slams a shot past Central York's Brock Anderson (8) during volleyball action at Suburban Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Central won the match 3-1. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Luke Babinchak has a shot rejected by Central York's Brock Anderson, left, during volleyball action at Suburban Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Central won the match 3-1. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Central York's Matt Minkin slams a shot over York Suburban's Noah Chojnacki, left, during volleyball action at Suburban Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Central won the match 3-1. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Central York's Eric Bowman tips the ball at the net with York Suburban's Nate Bowman (13) defending during volleyball action at Suburban Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Central won the match 3-1. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Central York's Kyle Mehl returns with York Suburban's Declan Ridings (26) and John Doll (22) defending during volleyball action at Suburban Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Central won the match 3-1. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Nate Bowman (13) and John Doll block a shot by Central York during volleyball action at Suburban Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Central won the match 3-1. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Central York's Eric Bowman celebrates a win over York Suburban with teammate Brock Anderson, left, during volleyball action at Suburban Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Central won 3-1. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Central York beats host York Suburban in boys' volleyball 3-1 Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Central York beats host York Suburban in boys' volleyball 3-1 Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Central York beats host York Suburban in boys' volleyball 3-1 Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Central York beats host York Suburban in boys' volleyball 3-1 Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Central York beats host York Suburban in boys' volleyball 3-1 Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Central York beats host York Suburban in boys' volleyball 3-1 Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Central York's Braden Richard questions a call against York Suburban during volleyball action at Suburban Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Central won the match 3-1. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    York County is now home to two teams ranked No. 1 in the state.

    The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association have released its latest high school boys' rankings.

    The Northeastern Bobcats are No. 1 in the PVCA Class 3-A state rankings, while the York Suburban Trojans are No. 1 in 2-A.

    In addition, Central York is slated No. 2 in 3-A.

    The Panthers and Trojans squared off in a York-Adams League regular-season match on Tuesday, with Central rallying for a 3-1 victory.

    Suburban moved up from No. 3 to No. 1 in the 2-A state rankings after finishing second in the Bobcat Invitational over the weekend at Northeastern.

    Northeastern also moved up from No. 3 to No. 1 in 3-A after beating the Trojans in the Bobcat Invitational title match.

    Central dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in 3-A after falling in the quarterfinals of the Bobcat Invitational to Northeastern.

    The week before, the Panthers had assumed the top spot in the 3-A rankings after beating Northeastern in the championship match of the North Allegheny Tournament.

    Here are the updated 3-A state rankings: 1. Northeastern. 2. Central York. 3. North Allegheny. 4. Exeter. 5. Cumberland Valley. 6. Warwick. 7. Bethel Park. 8. Hempfield (Lancaster County). 9. Central Bucks East. 10. Whitehall.

    Here are the updated 2-A state rankings: 1. York Suburban. 2. Meadville Area. 3. Derry. 4. Saegertown. 5. Ambridge Area. 6. Manheim Central. 7. Lower Dauphin. 8. Lancaster Mennonite. 9. Maplewood. 10. Seton LaSalle.

    Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

     

     

