York Suburban's Nate Bowman (13) and John Doll block a shot by Central York during volleyball action at Suburban Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Central won the match 3-1.

York County is now home to two teams ranked No. 1 in the state.

The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association have released its latest high school boys' rankings.

The Northeastern Bobcats are No. 1 in the PVCA Class 3-A state rankings, while the York Suburban Trojans are No. 1 in 2-A.

In addition, Central York is slated No. 2 in 3-A.

The Panthers and Trojans squared off in a York-Adams League regular-season match on Tuesday, with Central rallying for a 3-1 victory.

Suburban moved up from No. 3 to No. 1 in the 2-A state rankings after finishing second in the Bobcat Invitational over the weekend at Northeastern.

Northeastern also moved up from No. 3 to No. 1 in 3-A after beating the Trojans in the Bobcat Invitational title match.

Central dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in 3-A after falling in the quarterfinals of the Bobcat Invitational to Northeastern.

The week before, the Panthers had assumed the top spot in the 3-A rankings after beating Northeastern in the championship match of the North Allegheny Tournament.

Here are the updated 3-A state rankings: 1. Northeastern. 2. Central York. 3. North Allegheny. 4. Exeter. 5. Cumberland Valley. 6. Warwick. 7. Bethel Park. 8. Hempfield (Lancaster County). 9. Central Bucks East. 10. Whitehall.

Here are the updated 2-A state rankings: 1. York Suburban. 2. Meadville Area. 3. Derry. 4. Saegertown. 5. Ambridge Area. 6. Manheim Central. 7. Lower Dauphin. 8. Lancaster Mennonite. 9. Maplewood. 10. Seton LaSalle.

