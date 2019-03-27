. (Photo: .)

The Central York and York Suburban boys' volleyball teams each earned tournament championships over the weekend.

Not surprisingly, each squad also made major moves in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings.

The Panthers triumphed in the prestigious North Allegheny Tournament, which featured a number of the best programs in the state. That victory moved Central from the No. 6 spot in the 3-A preseason rankings to the No. 1 spot in this week's rankings.

Suburban, meanwhile, won the Hempfield Tournament, sending the Trojans shooting up the 2-A rankings. Suburban had been ranked No. 10 in the preseason, but are ranked No. 3 this week. The Trojans are behind only No. 1 Ambridge and No. 2 Manheim Central.

The only other York-Adams team ranked by the state's coaches is Northeastern in 3-A. The Bobcats had been ranked No. 2, but they fell to No. 3 after falling to Central in the title match of the North Allegheny Tournament.

North Allegheny, which had been ranked No. 1 in 3-A, fell to No. 2 after losing in the quarterfinals of its own event.

After Central, North Allegheny and Northeastern, the rest of the 3-A top 10 includes: No. 4, Exeter; No. 5, Cumberland Valley; No. 6, Warwick; No. 7, Bethel Park; No. 8, Hempfield (District 3); No. 9, Central Bucks East; and No. 10, Whitehall.

The rest of the 2-A top 10 after Ambridge, Manheim Central and Suburban includes: No. 4, Meadville; No. 5, Derry; No. 6, Saegertown; No. 7, Holy Redeemer; No. 8, Lower Dauphin; No. 9, Seton LaSalle; No. 10, Lancaster Mennonite.

