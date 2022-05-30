Dallastown doubles team takes third in PIAA Class 3-A boys' tennis action

STEVE HEISER

Dallastown’s standout boys’ tennis season came to a close over the weekend with a state championship doubles medal.

The Wildcats’ duo of Daniel Wu and Hayden Koons finished in third place in the PIAA Class 3-A Tournament at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Wu and Koons, the runner-up team from District 3, took the third-place match on Saturday with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over the District 7 championship team of David Mnuskin and Sam Bitzer of Shady Side Academy.

Wu and Koons won their first two matches at the state tournament in straight sets, before suffering a semifinal three-set loss to Abhiraj Srivastava and Abhineet Srivastava of Dowingtown East.

The Dowingtown East team would eventually lose in the title match to the District 3 title team of Aidan Mahaffey and Tyler Mahaffey of Palmyra.

In the state singles 3-A tournament, Dallastown’s Jonathan Arbittier, the District 3 runner-up, suffered a 6-3, 6-1 first-round loss to Central Mountain’s David Lindsay, the District 6 champion.

Lindsay went on to the state 3-A singles championship.

Arbittier, Wu and Koons helped the Wildcats to a 21-0 team record, including the York-Adams Division I and District 3 Class 3-A team titles.

