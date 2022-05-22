Dallastown's standout boys' tennis season ends with state 3-A semifinal setback

STEVE HEISER

Dallastown High School’s standout 2022 boys’ tennis season came to a close on Saturday.

The Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season in a PIAA Class 3-A semifinal contest against Conestoga, 3-0, at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Dallastown finished at 23-1. The season included York-Adams Division I and District 3 Class 3-A team championships.

Conestoga, the second-place team from District 1, eventually finished at 17-3 after dropping the state 3-A championship match vs. District 1 champion Lower Merion, 3-1. Lower Merion finished at 23-0.

Dallastown advanced to the state 3-A semifinals by downing Unionville on Friday, 3-1, in a state quarterfinal. Unionville (19-3) was the third-place team from District 1.

In the win over Unionville, Dallastown got wins from Jonathan Arbittier (No. 1 singles), Daniel Wu (No. 3 singles) and Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn (No. 1 doubles). Wu earned a three-set win, while the other Dallastown wins vs. Unionville came in straight sets.

