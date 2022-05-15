Dallastown boys' tennis doubles team earns state tournament berth

STEVE HEISER

A Dallastown High School boys’ tennis doubles team has qualified for the PIAA Class 3-A State Tournament.

The Wildcats duo of Hayden Koons and Daniel Wu finished second on Saturday at the District 3 Class 3-A Championships at the Hershey Racquet Club.

The second-seeded Dallastown team fell to the top-seeded Palmyra team of Tyler Mahaffey and Aidan Mahffey in the title match, 6-2, 7-5.

The Wildcats had advanced to the final with three straight-set victories, losing a combined total of just 11 games over those three matches.

In the first round of the state 3-A doubles event on Friday, May 27, Dallastown will face either the District 4 or District 6 champion back at the Hershey Racquet Club.

In 2-A, the unseeded Susquehannock team of Colin Brusse and Lucas Reck fell just short of a state berth with a fourth-place finish.

Only the top three teams in each class move on to the PIAA field.

In the quarterfinals, Brusse and Reck earned a dramatic upset of the fourth-seeded team from Conrad Weiser in three sets, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5). Susquehannock then lost to eventual 2-A champion Lancaster Catholic in the semifinals in straight sets, before dropping a three-set decision to Lancaster Mennonite, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5) in the third-place match.

