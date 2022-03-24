Red Lion edges South Western to improve to 4-0; other Thursday boys' tennis

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Red Lion boys’ tennis team stands a 4-0 overall after grabbing a 3-2 victory over South Western on Thursday at Wisehaven Tennis Center.

Cooper Wheeler and Andre Nadeau each captured a straight-set singles victory for the Lions, who improved to 3-0 in York-Adams Division I. Zane Stambaugh and Liam Lynch combined to win the No. 2 doubles match for Red Lion.

For the Mustangs, Chase Anderson won a straight-set singles match, while Brody Rebert and Landon Salois combined to win the No. 1 doubles match.

South Western fell to 2-1 and 0-1.

OTHER BOYS’ TENNIS

Bermudian Springs 5, Dover 0: At York Springs, the Adams County Eagles received straight-set singles victories from Parker Sanders, Lucas Snyder and Eli Snyder to secure the nondivisional victory. Bermudian improved to 3-0. Dover is 0-3.

