West York opens its York-Adams Division II season with win; other Tuesday boys' tennis

West York opened up its York-Adams Division II boys’ tennis season on Tuesday afternoon with a 3-2 victory at Littlestown.

The Bulldogs received singles victories from Jaydon Vu and Jackson Reiber. In doubles, Justin Joseph and Aidan Sherrick combined to win the No. 1 match for West York.

For the Thunderbolts, Nolan Westfall picked up a singles victory.

West York improved to 2-1 overall. Littlestown fell to 0-2 overall and in D-II.

OTHER BOYS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 5, New Oxford 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in York-Adams Division I. The Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Daniel Wu, Andrew Chronister and Bobby Nicholson. In doubles, Jacob Horn and Anand Patel combined to win the No. 1 match, while Neil Patel and Rohan Panchwagh combined to win the No. 2 match. New Oxford fell to 1-3 and 0-1.

