Dallastown, Red Lion each off to 3-0 starts; other Monday boys' tennis action

The Dallastown Wildcats are attempting to win another York-Adams Division I boys’ tennis championship.

They are off to an impressive start.

Dallastown earned a 5-0 victory over Northeastern on Monday afternoon in Manchester.

It was the D-I opener for both squads. Dallastown is now 3-0 overall. Northeastern fell to 1-1.

The Wildcats have won every contested D-I championship since 2016. That included an 8-0 divisional mark in 2021, when the Wildcats finished 21-1 overall.

On Monday, the Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Andrew Chronister, Bobby Nicholson and Jacob Horn to secure the win.

In doubles, Neil Patel and Anand Patel won the No. 1 match, while Rohan Panchwagh and Matthew Way combined to win the No. 2 match.

OTHER BOYS’ TENNIS

Red Lion 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Lions received straight-set singles victories from Cooper Wheeler, Andre Nadeau and George Keene to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, Zane Strambaugh and Liam Lynch won the No. 1 match, while Paul Lehman and Spencer Law combined to capture the No. 2 match. Red Lion is now 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the division. Dover is 0-2 and 0-1.

York Suburban 3, Central York 2: At Central York, Ivan Bene and Jackson Miller led the Trojans to the York-Adams Division I victory by each capturing a straight-set singles victory. Teammates Caden Hall and Jesse Ehrlich combined to win a doubles match. For the Panthers, Evan Bean captured a singles match, while Andrew Gao and Calvin Dang combined to win a doubles match. Suburban is 1-1 overall and 0-1 in D-I. Central is 0-2 overall and in the division.

Susquehannock 3, Gettysburg 2: At Glen Rock, the York County Warriors captured two of the three singles matches to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. In singles for the home team, Colin Brusse and Zachary Rogari each won in straight sets, while in doubles, Ethan Amara and Madden Losey won the No. 1 match. For the visitors, Spencer Kennedy won a straight-set singles match. It was Susquehannock's opener. Gettysburg is 0-3 overall and 0-1 in D-II.

Delone Catholic 3, Littlestown 2: At McSherrystown, the Squires received singles victories from Andrew Gervasi and Ben Elsner in the York-Adams Division II match. For the Thunderbolts, Nathan Snyder won a singles match. Delone is 1-1 overall and 1-0 in D-II. Littlestown is 0-1 overall and in the division.

Bermudian Springs 5, York Catholic 0: At York Springs, the Eagles received straight-set singles victories from Parker Sanders and Lucas Snyder to capture the York-Adams Division II victory. In doubles, Hunter Madara and Eli Snyder won the No. 1 match, while Jaxson Bloom and Nate Brown won the No. 2 match. Bermudian is now 2-0 overall and 1-0 in D-II. York Catholic is 0-1 both overall and in the division.

Hanover 5, Biglerville 0: At Hanover, the Nighthawks received straight-set singles victories from Antonio Corona and Chalie Zitto en route to the York-Adams Division II victory. Hanover is 2-1 overall and 1-0 in D-II. Biglerville is 0-2 and 0-1.

