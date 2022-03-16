Red Lion, South Western start 2022 spring sports season with boys' tennis victories
The 2022 high school spring sports season has gotten started.
A pair of boys’ tennis matches were played on Tuesday afternoon, just three days after central Pennsylvania was buried under several inches of snow.
Red Lion swept to a 5-0 triumph at Gettysburg, while South Western captured a 5-0 victory over visiting Delone Catholic.
Red Lion got straight-set singles victories from Cooper Wheeler, Andre Nadeau and George Keene. The Lions received doubles victories from Paul Lehman/Parker Keiser and Liam Lynch/Zane Stambaugh.
South Western, meanwhile, won all five of its matches in straight sets, losing a total of just six games. The Mustangs’ singles winners were Alex Guy, Mason Neiderer and Chase Anderson. South Western’s doubles victors were Brody Rebert/Landon Salois and Owen Lucey and Landon Matthews.
