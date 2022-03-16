Dallastown opens season with win over Cedar Crest; other Wednesday boys' tennis

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Dallastown Wildcats opened their 2022 boys’ tennis season with a 3-2 nonleague victory over visiting Cedar Crest.

The Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Jonathan Arbittier, Hayden Koons and Daniel Wu.

OTHER BOYS’ TENNIS

Northeastern 4, West York 1: At Manchester, the Bobcats secured the nonleague victory in doubles, when Holt Dallam and Hayden Dallam combined to win the No. 1 match, while King Igwe and Ty Stauffer combined to win the No. 2 match. In singles, Loghan Conley captured the No. 2 match in straight sets for Northeastern, and Caleb Olver did the same in the No. 3 match. For the Bulldogs, Jaydon Vu earned a straight-set singles win at No,. 1. It was the season opener for both teams.

Hanover 5, York County Day 0: At York Suburban Middle School, the Nighthawks received straight-set singles victories from Antonio Corona, Chalie Zitto and Brian Corona to secure the nonleague victory. Nolan Chronister and Aidan Chen combined to win the No. 1 doubles match, while Owen Dozier and Johnny Miller combined to win the No. 2 match. Hanover is 1-0.

