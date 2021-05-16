Dallastown High boys' doubles team storms back in third-place match to earn state berth

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Dallastown High School doubles team of Jonathan Arbittier and Daniel Wu has qualified for the PIAA Class 3-A boys’ tennis state playoffs.

Arbittier and Wu finished third on Saturday at the District 3 3-A Tournament at Hershey Racquet Club, storming back to beat the Cumberland Valley duo of William Ong and Vivek Srinivas in the win-or-go-home third-place match, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Arbittier and Wu had been seeded fourth in the tournament, while the CV duo was seeded third.

The Dallastown team opened the tournament with a pair of straight-set victories on Friday to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. In the semifinal round, the Wildcats lost to the top-seeded Palmyra team of Aidan Mahaffey and Tyler Mahaffey, 6-2 6-2.

The Palmyra team would later cruise to the district 3-A crown with a 6-2, 6-4 win over the second-seeded team of Curtis Rabatin and Max Davis of Penn Manor.

In the first round of the state playoffs, Dallastown will face the District 7 champion on Friday, May 28, at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Two other York-Adams League teams competed in the 3-A doubles event. The Red Lion team of Andre Nadeau and Cooper Wheeler won a first-round match in three sets before falling to Rabatin and Davis in straight sets in the quarterfinals. The Dallastown team of Cameron Koons and Bobby Nicholson lost in the first round in straight sets to Ong and Srinivas.

In the 2-A doubles tournament, all three Y-A teams suffered first-round straight-set losses. The local teams competing were Susquehannock’s Andy Snyder and Colin Brusse, Hanover’s Antonio Corona and Charlie Zitto and Bermudian Springs’ Brett Laughman and Nate Edmondson.

The top-seeded team from Lancaster Catholic (Brendan McNamara and George Brubaker) took the 2-A district crown.