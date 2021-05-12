Hershey again proves to be Dallastown's nemesis in District 3 Class 3-A boys' tennis final

STEVE HEISER

Dallastown’s hopes for its first District 3 boys’ tennis championship in 15 years were ruined on Wednesday by the powerhouse Hershey Trojans.

The Trojans grabbed a 4-1 triumph over the Wildcats in the district 3-A title match at the Hershey Racquet Club. The match featured two unbeaten teams and the top two seeds.

Top-seeded Dallastown, led by longtime head coach Mark Koons, fell to 20-1. Second-seeded Hershey improved to 16-0.

Dallastown's only point came from the No. 2 doubles team of Aryan Saharan and Dylan Patel, who earned a 6-3, 6-2 win. None of the five matches went beyond two sets.

The win continued Hershey’s reign atop the District 3 3-A landscape. Hershey has now won the last three 3-A boys’ team titles. The Trojans also beat Dallastown in the 2018 and 2019 finals by identical 3-1 scores. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hershey was making its fifth consecutive 3A championship match appearance. The Trojans have now won eight district team titles overall.

Dallastown was seeking its fifth boys’ team championship, but its first since 2006.

Both teams are familiar district team powers. Dallastown was making its 17th appearance since 2000. The Wildcats have made more appearances than any 3-A team during the 2000-2021 period. Hershey has made 11 appearances in the 2000-2021 era. Dallastown is now 21-14 in team matches during the period. Hershey is 17-10.

Despite the loss, Dallastown still qualified for the upcoming PIAA 3-A state playoffs. State competition will begin Tuesday, May 18. Dallastown will face either the District 4 or District 6 champion.

Dallastown and Hershey had been scheduled to meet during the 2021 regular season, but that match was postponed three times and never took place. The long-awaited showdown, however, didn’t go the Wildcats’ way on Wednesday.

Both teams earned semifinal victories on Tuesday at HRC. Dallastown beat fifth-seeded Palmyra, 3-0, while Hershey downed third-seeded Penn Manor, 5-0.

In its win over Palmyra on Tuesday, Dallastown got a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles from Andrew Chronister. The Wildcats also got doubles triumphs from Bobby Nicholson and Cameron Koons (6-4, 6-2 at No. 1) and Saharan and Patel (6-3, 6-1 at No. 2).

The No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches were not completed on Tuesday because the outcome of the team match had already been determined. Dallastown’s Daniel Wu was leading the No. 1 match, 7-6, 3-1, while the Wildcats’ Jonathan Arbittier was trailing in the No. 2 match, 7-6, 2-1.

Lancaster Catholic defeated Conrad Weiser 3-0 to win the district 2-A boys' team title. It’s LC’s third boys' team crown.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.