Seeds, schedule released for York-Adams League boys' tennis singles, doubles tournaments

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

York Suburban’s Parker Lando and Susquehannock’s Andy Snyder have earned the No. 1 seeds for the York-Adams League boys’ tennis singles tournaments.

Lando is the top seed in the Class 3-A event, while Snyder grabbed the No. 1 seed in 2-A. There are 24 players in each class.

Lando finished second in 2019 as a sophomore to Dallastown’s Holden Koons in the 3-A singles event. The 2020 tournaments were not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2018, Lando won the 2-A league crown as a freshman.

The other 3-A seeded players in 2021 are: No. 2 Daniel Wu of Dallastown, No. 3 Cooper Wheeler of Red Lion, No. 4 Jonathan Arbittier of Dallastown, No. 5 Alex Guy of South Western, No. 6 Andrew Chronister of Dallastown, No. 7 Andre Nadeau of Red Lion and No. 8 Nick Etter of Spring Grove.

The other 2-A seeded players are: No. 2 Brett Laughman of Bermudian Springs, No. 3 Matt Fuentes of West York, No. 4 Antonio Corona of Hanover, No. 5 Ben Elsner of Delone Catholic, No. 6 Colin Brusse of Susquehannock, No. 7 Nate Edmondson of Bermudian Springs and No. 8 Charlie Zitto of Hanover.

In the Y-A doubles tournaments, the top 3-A seeds are:

Dallastown’s Wu and Arbittier at No. 1, Red Lion’s Nadeau and Wheeler at No. 2, Northeastern’s Seth Sidle and Evan Gibbs at No. 3 and South Western’s Guy and Derek Cracium at No. 4.

The 2-A doubles seeds are: Susquehannock’s Snyder and Brusse at No. 1, Bermudian’s Laughman and Edmondson at No. 2, West York’s Fuentes and Jaydon Vu at No. 3 and Hanover’s Corona and Zitto at No. 4.

The are 16 teams in each doubles class.

The singles tournaments start with the first two rounds at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Wisehaven Tennis Center. The quarterfinals and semifinals are set to start at 2 p.m. Friday at South Western, followed by the finals and consolations starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Oxford.

The doubles tournaments begin with the first and second rounds starting at 2 p.m. Monday, with 3-A at South Western and 2-A at Red Lion. The semifinals, finals and consolations for both classes are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday at New Oxford.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.