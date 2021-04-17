FRIDAY'S BOYS' TENNIS: Susquehannock takes major step toward York-Adams Division II crown

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Susquehannock took a giant stride toward winning the York-Adams Division II boys’ tennis title on Friday.

The Warriors downed West York, 4-1, in a battle of D-II leaders.

The triumph left Susquehannock at 6-2 overall and 6-2 in the division. West York is 5-1 overall and 4-1 in D-II.

If the Warriors can win their final D-II matches vs. Littlestown and Biglerville, they will capture their first divisional girls’ tennis title since 2012, when they won the D-I championship. Littlestown and Biglerville have just two combined victories this season.

Andy Snyder earned a three-set win at No. 1 singles for Susquehannock, beating Matt Fuentes, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. The Warriors’ Colin Brusse took a straight-set win at No. 2 singles, while Brendan Guy got West York’s only point with a straight-set win at No. 3 singles.

Susquehannock earned straight-set doubles victories from Michael Watkins/Zach Rogari at No. 1 and Josh Amara/Zeilin Schismenos at No. 2.

OTHER BOYS’ TENNIS

York County Day 3, Littlestown 2: At Littlestown, Ethan Jacoby, Brady Frey and Cameron Croom swept the singles matches to give YCD the nonleague victory. Littlestown got doubles victories from Nathan Snyder/Trent Boritz and Josh Blose/Leo Guzman.

Bermudian Springs 5, Gettysburg 0: At York Springs, the Eagles received straight-set singles victories from Brett Laughman, Nate Edmondson and Gage Bjonnes. Bermudian’s doubles wins came from Parker Sanders/Hunter Madara and Colby David/Myles Avery.