THURSDAY'S BOYS' TENNIS: Dallastown wins own invitational to improve to 5-0

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Dallastown boys' tennis team improved to 5-0 overall on Thursday by winning its own invitational.

The Wildcats beat Palmyra (3-2) and Central Dauphin (4-1).

In the Palmyra win, the Wildcats captured both doubles matches, with Bobby Nicholson and Cameron Koons winning the No. 1 match, while Aryan Saharan and Dylan Patel won the No. 2 match, both in straight-set fashion. Dallastown's Andrew Chronister won the No. 3 singles match in straight sets.

In the victory over Central Dauphin, the Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Daniel Wu and Chronister. In doubles, Nicholson and Koons won the No. 1 match, while Saharan and Patel won the No. 2 match.

OTHER BOYS' TENNIS

West York 5, Littlestown 0: At West York, the Bulldogs received straight-set singles victories from Matt Fuentes, Jaydon Vu and Brendan Guy to grab the York-Adams Division II victory. Travis Conrad and Jackson Reibert won the No. 1 doubles match, while Justin Joseph and Randelle Agravante won the No. 2 match, both in straight sets. It was the season opener for West York.

Susquehannock 5, Delone Catholic 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors received straight-set singles victories from Andy Snyder, Colin Brusse and Lucas Reck to capture the York-Adams Division II victory. Michael Watkins and Zach Rogari won the No. 1 doubles match in straight sets. Susquehannock is 2-0 overall and in the division.

Bermudian Springs 5, Dover 0: At York Springs, the Adams County Eagles received singles victory from Brett Laughman, Nate Edmondson and Gage Bjonnes to secure the nondivisional victory. Parker Sanders and Hunter Madara captured the No. 1 doubles match, while Colby David and Myles Avery won the No. 2 match. Bermudian improved to 3-0 overall.

