MONDAY BOYS' TENNIS: Dallastown rolls in York-Adams Division I opener

The Dallastown Wildcats opened their York-Adams League Division I season on Monday with a 5-0 triumph over visiting Northeastern.

The Wildcats improved to 3-0 overall on the season. Northeastern is 1-1.

Dallastown is aiming for its fifth consecutive D-I crown after winning the titles from 2016 through 2019. The 2020 season was not played because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday vs. Northeastern, the Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Jonathan Arbittier, Daniel Wu and Andrew Chronister.

In doubles, Bobby Nicholson and Cameron Koons combined to win the No. 1 match, while Dylan Patel and David Adamchak combined to win the No. 2 match.

OTHER BOYS' TENNIS

Spring Grove 3, New Oxford 2: At New Oxford, the Rockets' Cameron Gutshall and James Raub combined to win the No. 2 doubles match in three sets to clinch the Y-A D-I victory. In singles, teammates Nicholas Etter and Mike Shaqfeh each picked up a straight-set victory. For the Colonials, Adam Farmer won the No. 3 singles match in straight sets, while Daniel Wolf and Wade Deckman combined to win the No. 1 doubles match.

Delone Catholic 4, Littlestown 1: At Littlestown, the Squires received straight-set singles victories from Ben Elsner, Andrew Gervasi and Isaac Sheerer. In doubles, teammates Will Seymour and Sebastian Fielding combined to win the No. 1 match in straight sets. For the Thunderbolts, Mason Adams and Nathan Snyder combined to win the No. 2 doubles match.

