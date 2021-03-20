BOYS' TENNIS: Dallastown, South Western sweep to 5-0 victories

STAFF REPORT

The Dallastown boys' tennis team improved to 2-0 on Friday with a 5-0 victory over Manheim Twp.

Jonathan Arbittier, Daniel Wu and Andrew Chronister won straight-set singles matches for the Wildcats. Dallastown's doubles wins also came in straight sets from Bobby Nicholson/Cameron Koons and Anand Patel/Aryan Saharan.

Sweep for South Western: On Thursday, South Western swept past Gettysburg in boys' tennis, 5-0. Alex Guy, Ryan Hanson and Chase Anderson took singles wins. The doubles winners were Mason Neiderer/Derek Cracium and Brody Rebert/Kelten Conaboy.