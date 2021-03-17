Dallastown opens its 2021 boys' tennis season with victory over Cedar Crest

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown High School boys' tennis team opened up its 2021 season on Wednesday afternoon with a 3-2 nonleague triumph over visiting Cedar Crest.

The Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Daniel Wu and Andrew Chronister.

Bobby Nicholson and Cameron Koons combined to win a straight-set doubles match for the Wildcats.

Northeastern rolls: On Tuesday, Northeastern kicked off its 2021 boys' tennis season with a 5-0 victory at Northern York.