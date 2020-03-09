Buy Photo York Suburban's Parker Lando returns against West York's Augie Citrone in their top-seeded match at West York Monday, March 9, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The 2020 high school spring sports season is officially underway in York County.

The season began Monday when York Suburban earned a 3-2 boys' tennis victory at West York.

Suburban and West York were two of the better teams in the York-Adams League last season. Suburban finished third in Division I at 6-2, while going 10-3 overall. West York was 10-4 overall and won Division II at 8-0.

Parker Lando won at No. 1 singles and Liam Waterburg won at No. 3 singles for Suburban, while Augustine Huh and Robbie Bell triumphed at No. 1 doubles.

For West York, Jack Citrone won at No. 2 singles and Jaydon Vue and Travis Conrad were victorious at No. 2 doubles.