York Suburban boys' tennis team edges West York in 2020 high school spring sports opener
STEVE HEISER, 717-505-5446/@ydsports
Published 8:46 p.m. ET March 9, 2020
The 2020 high school spring sports season is officially underway in York County.
The season began Monday when York Suburban earned a 3-2 boys' tennis victory at West York.
Suburban and West York were two of the better teams in the York-Adams League last season. Suburban finished third in Division I at 6-2, while going 10-3 overall. West York was 10-4 overall and won Division II at 8-0.
Parker Lando won at No. 1 singles and Liam Waterburg won at No. 3 singles for Suburban, while Augustine Huh and Robbie Bell triumphed at No. 1 doubles.
For West York, Jack Citrone won at No. 2 singles and Jaydon Vue and Travis Conrad were victorious at No. 2 doubles.
