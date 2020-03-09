PHOTOS: York Suburban and West York meet in boys' tennis
York Suburban's Parker Lando returns at the net against West York's Augie Citrone in their top-seeded match at West York Monday, March 9, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
West York's Augie Citrone chases a shot against York Suburban's Parker Lando in their top-seeded match at West York Monday, March 9, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
West York's Jack Citrone returns against York Suburban's Jordan Ohl in their second-seeded match at West York Monday, March 9, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Jordan Ohl returns against West York's Jack Citrone in their second-seeded match at West York Monday, March 9, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Parker Lando returns at the net against West York's Augie Citrone in their top-seeded match at West York Monday, March 9, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
West York's Augie Citrone returns against York Suburban's Parker Lando in their top-seeded match at West York Monday, March 9, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Parker Lando returns against West York's Augie Citrone in their top-seeded match at West York Monday, March 9, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban plays at West York in boys' tennis Monday, March 9, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
West York's Jack Citrone returns against York Suburban's Jordan Ohl in their second-seeded match at West York Monday, March 9, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban plays at West York in boys' tennis Monday, March 9, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban plays at West York in boys' tennis Monday, March 9, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban plays at West York in boys' tennis Monday, March 9, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Jordan Ohl returns against West York's Jack Citrone in their second-seeded match at West York Monday, March 9, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
    The 2020 high school spring sports season is officially underway in York County.

    The season began Monday when York Suburban earned a 3-2 boys' tennis victory at West York.

    Suburban and West York were two of the better teams in the York-Adams League last season. Suburban finished third in Division I at 6-2, while going 10-3 overall. West York was 10-4 overall and won Division II at 8-0.

    Parker Lando won at No. 1 singles and Liam Waterburg won at No. 3 singles for Suburban, while Augustine Huh and Robbie Bell triumphed at No. 1 doubles.

    For West York, Jack Citrone won at No. 2 singles and Jaydon Vue and Travis Conrad were victorious at No. 2 doubles.