The Dallastown boys' tennis team put on a dominant performance on Tuesday in a PIAA Class 3-A first-round state match.
The District 3 runner-up Wildcats cruised to a 5-0 triumph over District 4 champion Williamsport at the Central Pennsylvania Tennis Center in Williamsport.
Dallastown lost a total of just six games across the five matches.
The Wildcats got singles wins from Holden Koons at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), Jonathan Burns at No. 2 (6-1, 6-0) and Sebastian May at No. 3 (6-0, 6-1).
Noah May and Aryan Saharan teamed to win No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-1) and Jack Lynam and Cameron Koons combined for a victory at No. 2 doubles (6-0, 6-1).
Next up for Dallastown is a state quarterfinal battle at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Hershey Racquet Club vs. District 1 runner-up Great Valley, which earned a 5-0 triumph over District 12 champion La Salle College in its first-round match.
The Wildcats improved to 18-1 on the season. Williamsport finished at 15-2.
