Dallastown's Holden Koons has now won four straight District 3 Class 3-A championships.

Holden Koons is now a four-time District 3 Class 3-A champion.

The Dallastown High School senior standout cruised to his latest title on Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club.

The top-seeded left-hander lost just five total games and no sets en route to the crown on Friday and Saturday. He is the first-player ever to claim four straight District 3 3-A crowns.

Koons dominated No. 2 seed Ben Clary in the final, 6-0, 6-1. His other wins came over Hershey's Andy Chen, 6-2, 6-0, in the semifinals; Central Dauphin's Jason Kline in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-0; and Muhlenberg's Hugo Ramos, 6-0, 6-0, in the first round.

Koons now advances to the PIAA Class 3-A Championships on Friday and Saturday, May 24 and May 25, back at the Hershey Racquet Club. The James Madison University recruit finished second in the state 3-A championships a year ago.

In his state opener on Friday, May 24, Koons will face the No. 3 seed from District 7, which is Arjan Bedi of Sewickley Academy.

Koons is also a four-time York-Adams League 3-A singles champion.

York Suburban's Parker Lando entered the 3-A district tournament as the No. 4 seed. He won his first-round match over Elizabethtown's Ethan Lown, 6-0, 6-0, but lost in the quarterfinals to Chen, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Two of Koons' Dallastown teammates also made the District 3 3-A field, but suffered first-round losses. Sebastian May lost to Kline, 7-6, 6-0, while Jonathan Burns fell to Clary, 6-1, 6-1.

In 2-A, three York-Adams players made the field, but all three lost in the first round. West York's Augie Cirtone lost to Conrad Weiser's Nicholas Bilaci, 6-4, 6-3; Susquehannock's Andy Snyder fell to Lancaster Catholic's Brenden McNamara, 6-1, 6-1; and Delone's Matt Steinberg was defeated by East Pennsboro's Nate Stahlman, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Lancaster Country Day's Jonah Rebert, the No. 1 seed, won the 2-A title, beating, McNamara, the No. 2 seed, in the final, 6-1, 6-2.

