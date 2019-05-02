Dallastown's Holden Koons will enter the District 3 Class 3-A boys' singles tennis tournament as the No. 1 seed.
That's likely not a surprise to anyone.
Koons is attempting to win his fourth straight district 3-A championship.
The district tournament in both 3-A and 2-A will start noon Friday at Hershey Racquet Club. The first round and quarterfinals will be played Friday, followed by the semifinals, finals and consolations, again at HRC, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Koons is coming off his fourth straight York-Adams League 3-A crown. The player he beat in the Y-A final, York Suburban's Parker Lando, is seeded fourth in the district 3-A field. The other seeded players in the district 3-A bracket are Palmyra's Ben Clary at No. 2 and Hershey's Andreas Wingert at No. 3.
Dallastown's Sebastian May and Jonathan Burns also made the 3-A district event.
The 2-A seeds are Lancaster Country Day's Jonah Rebert at No. 1, Lancaster Catholic's Brendon McNamara at No. 2, Kutztown's Nick Weber at No. 3 and Camp Hill's Josh Pantaloni at No. 4.
The other Y-A players in the 2-A district field are Delone Catholic's Matt Steinberg, West York's Augie Citrone and Susquehannock's Andy Snyder.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.
