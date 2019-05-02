Story Highlights The District 3 3-A and 2-A boys' singles tennis tournament is this weekend.

The event will be played at Hershey Racquet Club.

Dallastown's Holden Koons, the three-time defending champ, is the No. 1 seed in 3-A.

Dallastown's Holden Koons will enter the District 3 Class 3-A boys' singles tennis tournament as the No. 1 seed.

That's likely not a surprise to anyone.

Koons is attempting to win his fourth straight district 3-A championship.

The district tournament in both 3-A and 2-A will start noon Friday at Hershey Racquet Club. The first round and quarterfinals will be played Friday, followed by the semifinals, finals and consolations, again at HRC, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Koons is coming off his fourth straight York-Adams League 3-A crown. The player he beat in the Y-A final, York Suburban's Parker Lando, is seeded fourth in the district 3-A field. The other seeded players in the district 3-A bracket are Palmyra's Ben Clary at No. 2 and Hershey's Andreas Wingert at No. 3.

Dallastown's Sebastian May and Jonathan Burns also made the 3-A district event.

The 2-A seeds are Lancaster Country Day's Jonah Rebert at No. 1, Lancaster Catholic's Brendon McNamara at No. 2, Kutztown's Nick Weber at No. 3 and Camp Hill's Josh Pantaloni at No. 4.

The other Y-A players in the 2-A district field are Delone Catholic's Matt Steinberg, West York's Augie Citrone and Susquehannock's Andy Snyder.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.