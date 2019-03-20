The Northeastern boys' tennis team picked up its first York-Adams Division I win of the season on Wednesday with a 5-0 blanking of visiting Dover.
Haydne Golden, Sam Sidle and Ryan McElwain swept the singles, while the doubles winners were Trenton Clouser/Carter Crebs and Seth Sidle/Evan Gibbs.
All of Northeastern's wins came in straight sets. The Bobcats (2-1 overall and 1-1 in Y-A D-I) lost just six games in the five matches.
OTHER BOYS' TENNIS
West York 5, York Catholic 0: At Springettsbury Park, Augie Citrone, Jack Citrone and Jacob Landis swept the singles, and Matt Fuentes/Jaydon Vu and Jake Altimore/Brendan Guy swept the doubles. All of West York's wins came in straight sets. The Bulldogs (3-1 overall, 2-0 in Y-A D-II) lost just two games over the five matches.
Central York 5, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Panthers won all five matches in straight sets. Jacob Stewart, Alex Arrow and Michael Gilliland won in singles. The doubles winners were Ian Jones/Ethan Kannel and Thomas Elder/Grant Sommer. Central lost a total of just 10 games over the five matches in the D-I win.
New Oxford 3, Red Lion 2: At Red Lion, Justin Gruver, Brian Klunk and Michael Pagnanelli swept the singles to give the Colonials the D-I win. Gruver and Klunk earned three-set wins. Alex Schor/Chance Riddle and Shreeji Patel/Alex Baldwin swept the doubles for Red Lion. Schor and Riddle won in three sets.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.