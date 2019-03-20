. (Photo: .)

The Northeastern boys' tennis team picked up its first York-Adams Division I win of the season on Wednesday with a 5-0 blanking of visiting Dover.

Haydne Golden, Sam Sidle and Ryan McElwain swept the singles, while the doubles winners were Trenton Clouser/Carter Crebs and Seth Sidle/Evan Gibbs.

All of Northeastern's wins came in straight sets. The Bobcats (2-1 overall and 1-1 in Y-A D-I) lost just six games in the five matches.

OTHER BOYS' TENNIS

West York 5, York Catholic 0: At Springettsbury Park, Augie Citrone, Jack Citrone and Jacob Landis swept the singles, and Matt Fuentes/Jaydon Vu and Jake Altimore/Brendan Guy swept the doubles. All of West York's wins came in straight sets. The Bulldogs (3-1 overall, 2-0 in Y-A D-II) lost just two games over the five matches.

Central York 5, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Panthers won all five matches in straight sets. Jacob Stewart, Alex Arrow and Michael Gilliland won in singles. The doubles winners were Ian Jones/Ethan Kannel and Thomas Elder/Grant Sommer. Central lost a total of just 10 games over the five matches in the D-I win.

New Oxford 3, Red Lion 2: At Red Lion, Justin Gruver, Brian Klunk and Michael Pagnanelli swept the singles to give the Colonials the D-I win. Gruver and Klunk earned three-set wins. Alex Schor/Chance Riddle and Shreeji Patel/Alex Baldwin swept the doubles for Red Lion. Schor and Riddle won in three sets.