Buy Photo Red Lion's Cameron Wheeler, seen here in a file photo, earned a straight-set singles win on Monday. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Red Lion boys' tennis team opened its York-Adams Division I season in impressive fashion on Monday afternoon.

The Lions captured a 4-1 triumph at South Western behind singles wins from Cameron Wheeler, Luke Zeidman and Luc Nadeau. Wheeler and Zeiman won in straight sets, while Nadeau triumphed in three sets.

Shreeji Patel and Alex Baldwin won in doubles for Red Lion.

South Western got its doubles point from Mason Neiderer and Adeel Latif.

West York 5, Littlestown 0: At West York, the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 overall behind straight-set singles wins from Augie Citrone, Jack Citrone and Jacob Landis. The doubles wins came from Griffin Conway/Brogan Spangler and Zack Weaver/Aidan Sherrick, also in straight sets. It was the Y-A Division opener for both teams.

York Suburban 5, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the visitors rolled thanks to straight-set singles wins from Parker Lando, Liam Waterbury and Drew Thompson. Robbie Bell/Ben Kenien and Augustine Hutt/Michael Gilbert won in doubles.