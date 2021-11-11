York-Adams coaches select top boys' soccer players from 2021 season

STEVE HEISER

The York-Adams Division I coaches selected Co-Players of the Year in boys' soccer.

Dallastown's Zander Leik and Northeastern's Caleb Snyder shared the D-I award.

Susquehannock's Fallou Cisse won the D-II Player of the Year honor.

Littlestown's Josh Blose and Biglerville's Charles Zavala shared the D-III Player of the Year award.

Dallastown and Northeastern slugged it out all fall to determine the York-Adams Division I boys’ soccer championship.

When the regular season finally ended, the Wildcats and the Bobcats had to share the D-I crown with identical 12-1-1 records.

It seems appropriate that the D-I coaches then chose one Wildcat and one Bobcat to share the D-I Player of the Year award for 2021.

Dallastown’s Zander Leik and Northeastern’s Caleb Snyder were named divisional Co-Players of the Year.

Northeastern’s Eric Shoemaker was chosen the D-I Coach of the Year.

In D-II, Susquehannock’s Fallou Cisse captured the Player of the Year honor, while Kennard-Dale’s Matt Logue took the Coach of the Year award.

D-III also featured Co-Players of the Year in Littlestown’s Josh Blose and Biglerville’s Charles Zavala, while Fairfield’s Eric Ball was picked the Goalkeeper of the Year. D-III did not name a Coach of the Year.

Leik was an offensive powerhouse for a Wildcats team that has thrived in the postseason. Dallastown (21-3-1) finished second in the District 3 Class 4-A playoffs and has advanced to the PIAA Class 3-A quarterfinals on Saturday. Leik has posted 23 goals and 14 assists on the season.

Snyder, meanwhile, was a big reason that the Bobcats captured their first York-Adams League playoff title since 2002. He scored all three goals in the Bobcats’ 3-0 win over Biglerville. The midfielder finished the season with nine goals, five of which ultimately decided the match, and five assists.

Shoemaker, a Northeastern graduate, was the man who guided the Bobcats to the D-I co-championship and the league playoff crown. The Bobcats finished 18-4-1.

Cisse was a marked man all season for the Warriors, but he still managed 16 goals and seven assists for the D-II champions from his midfield position. He finished his career with 46 goals and 34 assists. He helped Susquehannock to a 12-3-2 season.

Logue led K-D to a 6-8-1 overall record and a 5-6-1 D-II mark.

Blose finished the season with 28 goals and seven assists. He scored both of Littlestown’s District 3 goals, which are the only goals ever scored by a Littlestown player in district play. For his career, Blose finished with 54 goals and 11 assists. Littlestown finished 11-6-2 this fall.

Zavala was a big reason that the Canners won the D-III crown and finished 20-2 overall. He finished the fall with four goals and two assists, but the lockdown defender usually kept the opposition from scoring. While he was on the field in league play, Biglerville allowed just three goals, one of which was an own goal.

Ball finished with a 10-6-1 record, allowing 25 goals on 181 shots. He was in goal for every Fairfield match.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE BOYS’ SOCCER ALL-STARS

DIVISION I

Co-Players of the Year:

Zander Leik, Dallastown.

Caleb Snyder, Northeastern.

Coach of the Year:

Eric Shoemaker, Northeastern.

First Team

Tyler Wood, Red Lion.

Dylan Crouse, South Western.

Jonathan Stebick, South Western.

Jaeger James, Dover.

Caleb Snyder, Northeastern.

Jaysen Cook, Northeastern.

Brian Warcholak, Northeastern.

Brandon Shirk, Northeastern.

Zander Leik, Dallastown.

Kaden Kashner, Dallastown.

Jacob Morouse, Dallastown.

Ty Mazzarella, Dallastown.

Carlos Rivas, Dallastown.

Logan Hicks, Central York.

Nate Kimball, Central York.

Holger Lozano, Central York.

Aris Corcuera, York High.

Lucas Salemme, Spring Grove.

Second Team

Sean Cutti, Red Lion.

Brandon Monath, Red Lion.

Ben Weinstein, Red Lion.

Nathan Smith, South Western.

Kyle Snyder, South Western.

D'Alessandro Salazar, South Western.

Evan Jennings, Northeastern.

Sam Walter, Northeastern.

Aiden Keja, Dallastown.

Owen Peri, Dallastown.

Connor Wivagg, Central Yori.

Tyler Mummert, Central York.

Salvador Alegria, York High.

James Molina, York High.

Blake Wagman, Spring Grove.

Mitch Aughenbaugh, Spring Grove.

DIVISION II

Player of the Year:

Fallou Cisse, Susquehanock.

Coach of the Year:

Matt Logue, Kennard-Dale

First Team

Fallou Cisse, Susquehannock

Ashton Murray, Susquehannock.

Abass Ndiaye, Susquehanock.

Dylan Logue, Kennard-Dale.

Levi Sharnetzka, Kennard-Dale.

Ty Pridgen, York Suburban.

Pete Papadiamantis, York Suburban.

Ryan Butler, York Suburban.

Harvin Flowers, New Oxford.

Francisco Sandoval, Gettysburg.

Malachi Abma, Gettysburg.

Second Team

Scott Dennis, Susquehannock.

Jake Wetzel, Susquehannock.

Garrett Wilson, Susquehannock.

Gavin Smyser, West York.

Ben Geller, West York.

Ethan Smyser, West York.

Terry Addey, West York.

Jonah Brainard, Gettysburg.

Lucas Oberholtzer, Gettysburg.

Zach Orwig, Kennard-Dale.

Dylan Fissel, New Oxford.

Erich McDaniel, New Oxford.

Miguel Salazar, New Oxford.

Jake McCarthy, Eastern York.

Nathan Guillaume, Eastern York.

Hunter Brady, Eastern York.

DIVISION III

Co-Players of the Year

Charles Zavala, Biglerville.

Josh Blose, Littlestown.

Goalkeeper of the Year

Eric Ball, Fairfield.

First Team

Josh Blose, Littlestown

Charles Zavala, Biglerville.

Eric Ball, Fairfield.

Emanuel Esquivias, Biglerville.

Isiah Kuykendall, Biglerville.

Cameron Tyson, Biglerville.

Nate Snyder, Fairfield.

Chaz Kline, Fairfield.

Diego Guzman, Littlestown.

Andrew Gervasi, Delone Catholic.

Aidan Groves, Delone Catholic.

Kyle Kuykendall, Bermudian Springs.

Tazaran Grifo, Bermudian Springs.

Cameron Carrolus, Bermudian Springs.

Nathan Anthony, York Catholic.

Second Team

Jesus Salazar-Ruelas, Biglerville.

Jack Regentin, Biglerville.

Juan Garcia, Biglerville.

Ciaran Phalen, Fairfield.

Jack Ogle, Fairfield.

Zach Oswald, Fairfield.

Israel Felipe, Bermudian Springs.

Lucas Snyder, Bermudian Springs.

Daniel Corbin, Hanover.

Aidan Kenworthy, Hanover.

Christopher Meakin, Littlestown.

Trevor Morningstar, Littlestown.

Asher Clarke, York Catholic.

Ryan Oathout, York Catholic.

Will DiDio, Delone Catholic.

Wyatt DiDio, Delone Catholic.

