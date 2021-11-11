Players announced for York-Adams League Senior All-Star Boys' Soccer Game

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York-Adams League Senior All-Star Boys’ Soccer Game is set for Thursday, Nov. 18, at Dallastown High School.

The game will start at 6:30 p.m.

Following are the players set to compete.

DIVISION I

Tyler Wood, Red Lion.

Dylan Crouse, South Western.

Jonathan Stebick, South Western.

Jaeger James, Dover.

Caleb Snyder, Northeastern.

Jaysen Cook, Northeastern.

Brian Warcholak, Northeastern.

Brandon Shirk, Northeastern.

Zander Leik, Dallastown.

Kaden Kashner, Dallastown.

Jacob Morouse, Dallastown.

Ty Mazzarella, Dallastown.

Carlos Rivas, Dallastown.

Aiden Keja, Dallastown.

Max Milner, Dallastown.

Logan Hicks, Central.

Connor Wivagg, Central.

Aris Corcuera, York High.

Lucas Salemme, Spring Grove.

DIVISION II

Fallou Cisse, Susquehannock.

Ben Geller, West York.

Ryan Butler, York Suburban.

Miguel Salazar, New Oxford.

Brady Logue, Kennard-Dale.

Adam Reinhold, Eastern York.

Malachi Abma, Gettysburg.

DIVISION III

(Will play with D-I players)

Antonio Corona , Hanover.

Andrew Gervasi, Delone Catholic.

Jacob Dietrich, York Catholic.

Nathan Anthony, York Catholic.

Josh Blose, Littlestown.

Diego Guzman, Littlestown.

(Will play with D-II players)

Charles Zavala, Biglerville.

Isiah Kuykendall , Biglerville.

Emanuel Esquivias, Biglerville.

Kyle Kuykendall, Bermudian Springs.

Tazaran Grifo, Bermudian Springs.

Cameron Carrolus, Bermudian Springs.

Nate Snyder, Fairfield.

Zach Oswald, Fairfield.

Eric Ball, Fairfield.

