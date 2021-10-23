Northeastern wins its first York-Adams boys' soccer championship in nearly 20 years

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

DALLASTOWN — Northeastern boys’ soccer coach Eric Shoemaker didn’t have to think hard when asked when the Bobcats last won the York-Adams League playoff title.

“My freshman year,” Shoemaker said without missing a beat.

Now in his seventh season leading the Northeastern program, Shoemaker was in his first year as a student at the high school back in 2002.

“That was a long time ago,” Shoemaker said moments after seeing his team break a 19-year title drought with a 3-0 victory over Biglerville in the final Saturday night at Dallastown High School. “A lot of ups and down between then and now, but it feels great to be here now.”

The Bobcats missed out on a chance last year to end the streak, but it wasn’t because of their play on the field. Instead it was the pandemic that wiped out all league championship tournaments last fall that prevented Northeastern from getting a chance at claiming the crown.

Given the chance this fall, Shoemaker’s team didn’t disappoint.

Snyder shines for Bobcats: Neither did Caleb Snyder, who scored a trio of goals, including the opening goal of the night early in the first half.

“I was wide open on the back post,” Snyder said. “And I just made my run and the ball was served up to me like on a platter and I just ripped it in. Just nice and easy.”

That goal brought the large contingent of Northeastern fans to their feet, a factor that definitely helped the Bobcats all night long.

“Yeah, they were loud,” Snyder said. “It was like a home game.”

The Bobcats (17-3-1) doused the hopes of the Canners (20-1-0) late in the first half to double the lead before the break.

“The second goal was really when I felt amazing on it,” Snyder said. “It was such a clean finish and I just knew we had it in the bag at that point.”

Snyder, who had nine goals in the regular season, was credited for his third tally early in the second half when his attempt went off a Biglerville defender for an own goal.

Despite the lopsided score, the contest wasn’t the blowout that the score would indicate. The Canners, who entered the night unbeaten, had a few chances to break through.

“They have a lot of talent individually,” Snyder said. “All of them are really all-around good players, but we always look at it like we just need to do what we need to do. We’re really strong and we know what we need to do to get it done.”

Physical play: That strength gave the Canners fits all night. Not used to playing in overly physical matches in the regular season in Division III, the officials seemed to give more leeway to physical plays that may have thrown the Biglerville players off kilter a bit.

“The referees let us play,” Biglerville coach Jebb Nelson said. “It was a physical game right out of the gate and they (Northeastern) tested the boundaries of the refs and I think our guys were taken aback by some of that. They were just running right through us every step of the way.”

Districts loom: Both teams will now prepare to embark on a journey that both sides hope will lead to a District 3 title.

The Bobcats enter the Class 4-A draw as the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Chambersburg in a first-round clash at 7 p.m. Tuesday. A win there could set up a quarterfinal pairing with top-seeded Central Dauphin.

The Canners have a week off before hosting the winner of the No. 7 Oley Valley and No. 10 Littlestown first-round contest next Saturday. Biglerville, the No. 2 team in the draw, is also ranked No. 2 in the state in 2-A by the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association.

