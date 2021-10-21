Northeastern, Biglerville set to battle for York-Adams boys' soccer crown

STEVE HEISER

Saturday night, the Biglerville Canners will try to do something that has never been done before.

The Canners will try to become the first Division III team to win a York-Adams League boys’ soccer playoff championship.

The unbeaten Canners punched their ticket to the Y-A final with a 1-0 semifinal victory over Y-A D-I co-champion Dallastown on Thursday night at Red Lion. Division III champion Biglerville is now 20-0.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, saw their 17-match unbeaten streak ended, falling to 17-2-1.

The only goal came when Isiah Kuykendall scored in the 59th minute on a free kick from 20 yards out.

Each team had seven shots on goal, but Biglerville had a 7-2 edge in corners. Rodrigo Beltran-Lua made seven saves to get the shutout win in goal.

Both Biglerville and Dallastown entered the match ranked among the top-five teams in the state in their respective classifications. Biglerville is No. 2 in Class 2-A, while Dallastown is No. 5 in 4-A.

The Canners route to the league championship will not get any easier. In Saturday’s final, they’ll have to beat a Northeastern team coming off an impressive 3-1 triumph over Central York at Bermudian Springs.

The D-I co-champion Bobcats will be looking for their first league playoff crown since 2002. Northeastern improved to 16-3-1, while Central, the third-place team from D-I, fell to 14-3-2.

Gavin Meador scored Northeastern’s first two goals, while Caleb Snyder had the Bobcats’ other score. Snyder also had two assists, while Brian Warcholak had one assist.

Hilton Tati scored for Central.

Northeastern had a 12-5 edge in shots and 5-4 edge in corners. Brandon Shirk made four saves to get the win in goal.

The Canners and Bobcats will meet for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Dallastown.

