PHOTOS: Dallastown, Central Dauphin vie for D3, Class 4-A boys' soccer c...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Central Dauphin celebrates a 1-0 win over Dallastown during the PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central Dauphin celebrates a 1-0 win over Dallastown during the PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Kyle Reuter, left, and Central Dauphin's Andrew Renaldi during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Kyle Reuter, left, and Central Dauphin's Andrew Renaldi during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Ty Mazzarella, left, and Central Dauphin's John Axtman compete for control of the ball during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Ty Mazzarella, left, and Central Dauphin's John Axtman compete for control of the ball during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Ty Mazzarella, left, and Central Dauphin's Justin McBarnett during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Ty Mazzarella, left, and Central Dauphin's Justin McBarnett during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central Dauphin's Alex Hanna, left, and Dallastown's Kyle Reuter battle for control of the ball during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central Dauphin's Alex Hanna, left, and Dallastown's Kyle Reuter battle for control of the ball during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central Dauphin scores a goal on Dallastown during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central Dauphin scores a goal on Dallastown during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Kyle Reuter, left, and Central Dauphin's John Axtman during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Kyle Reuter, left, and Central Dauphin's John Axtman during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Gavin Connors stops the ball during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action against Central Dauphin at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Gavin Connors stops the ball during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action against Central Dauphin at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown Head Coach Andrew Foust as Dallastown faces Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown Head Coach Andrew Foust as Dallastown faces Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during PIAA District 3, Class 4-A soccer championship action at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Central Dauphin would win the game 1-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Gabe Wunderlich continues to pile up the postseason honors.

    The Dallastown High School soccer standout helped the Wildcats to a memorable York-Adams League season in 2019, winning both the Division I and league playoff championships en route to a 23-0 start.

    The senior midfielder was later named a D-I first-team all-star and the D-I Player of the Year, before getting named to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team.

    Earlier this week, Wunderlich picked up his latest honor when he was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region II East Male Team. He was the only player from the Y-A League to earn that accolade.

    At one point late in the season, when Dallastown was still unbeaten, the Wildcats were ranked No. 1 in the state among large schools and in the top 10 nationally.

    Dallastown’s season, however, ended with losses in the District 3 Class 4-A title match (1-0 to Central Dauphin) and in a PIAA 4-A first-round match (4-2 to District 12 champ La Salle College).

    Wunderlich scored more than a dozen goals during the season, including the game-winning overtime tally in the District 3 Class 4-A semifinals against Palmyra. Wunderlich’s goal against Palmyra was nicknamed by a few fans as the "wunderkick."

    Dallastown finished the season at 23-2.

    OTHER LOCAL PREP NOTES

    Suburban athletes going to college: York Suburban High School recently announced that the following students signed their letters of intent to play in college:

    Boys lacrosse: Dominic Corto,Tampa; Austin Sipes, Frostburg; Joseph Shearer, Harford Community College; and Rafael Simmons, Harford Community College.

    Girls’ volleyball: Lauren Guyer, McDaniel; and Natalie Saxton, Eastern.

    Baseball: Trey Pridgen, Randolph-Macon.

    Susquehannock falls in ice hockey: Susquehannock suffered a 6-2 loss to Elizabethtown on Wednesday night in a Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division contest at Klick Lewis Arena in Annville.

    Andrew Baibos and Kyle McCormick scored for Susquehannock, while Cody Rodgers and Nicholas Voorstad had assists. Brady Frey had 28 saves for Susquehannock (0-7-1).

    Elizabethtown improved to 2-5-1.

    Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE