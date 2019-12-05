Buy Photo Dallastown's Gabe Wunderlich has picked up several postseason honors since the end of the Wildcats' standout 2019 season. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Gabe Wunderlich continues to pile up the postseason honors.

The Dallastown High School soccer standout helped the Wildcats to a memorable York-Adams League season in 2019, winning both the Division I and league playoff championships en route to a 23-0 start.

The senior midfielder was later named a D-I first-team all-star and the D-I Player of the Year, before getting named to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team.

Earlier this week, Wunderlich picked up his latest honor when he was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region II East Male Team. He was the only player from the Y-A League to earn that accolade.

At one point late in the season, when Dallastown was still unbeaten, the Wildcats were ranked No. 1 in the state among large schools and in the top 10 nationally.

Dallastown’s season, however, ended with losses in the District 3 Class 4-A title match (1-0 to Central Dauphin) and in a PIAA 4-A first-round match (4-2 to District 12 champ La Salle College).

Wunderlich scored more than a dozen goals during the season, including the game-winning overtime tally in the District 3 Class 4-A semifinals against Palmyra. Wunderlich’s goal against Palmyra was nicknamed by a few fans as the "wunderkick."

Dallastown finished the season at 23-2.

OTHER LOCAL PREP NOTES

Suburban athletes going to college: York Suburban High School recently announced that the following students signed their letters of intent to play in college:

Boys lacrosse: Dominic Corto,Tampa; Austin Sipes, Frostburg; Joseph Shearer, Harford Community College; and Rafael Simmons, Harford Community College.

Girls’ volleyball: Lauren Guyer, McDaniel; and Natalie Saxton, Eastern.

Baseball: Trey Pridgen, Randolph-Macon.

Susquehannock falls in ice hockey: Susquehannock suffered a 6-2 loss to Elizabethtown on Wednesday night in a Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division contest at Klick Lewis Arena in Annville.

Andrew Baibos and Kyle McCormick scored for Susquehannock, while Cody Rodgers and Nicholas Voorstad had assists. Brady Frey had 28 saves for Susquehannock (0-7-1).

Elizabethtown improved to 2-5-1.

