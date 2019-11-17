Story Highlights Dallastown's Gabe Wunderlich is the York-Adams D-I Boys' Soccer Player of Year.

Susquehannock's Nolan Holloway, Gettysburg's Logan Carbaugh shared the D-II honor.

York Catholic's Ben Bullen was named the Division III Player of the Year.

Buy Photo Ben Bullen of York Catholic, right, kicks the ball away from Dallastown's Gabe Wunderlich during the York-Adams League Boys' Soccer Senior All Star Game at Red Lion High School on Thursday, Nov. 14. Wunderlich was named the York-Adams Division I Player of the Year, while Bullen earned the same honor in Division III. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

There were more than a few memorable moments for the Dallastown boys’ soccer team this year.

Some of them, however, went under the radar, which is exactly what coach Andrew Foust and his players wanted.

“We wanted to let our playing do the talking,” Dallastown attacker Gabe Wunderlich said. “We had a lot of noise in the offseason.”

Some of that noise was the coaching change that saw Foust take over from former head coach Matt Zimmerman. It started to build when the Wildcats kept winning games early in the campaign.

“We wanted to show everybody that we knew what we were doing,” Wunderlich said. “But we didn’t want to be too cocky. Just stay under the radar.”

Buy Photo Dallastown's Andrew Foust is the York-Adams Division I Coach of the Year. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

There were quite few of moments that stood out during a terrific season for the Wildcats. More than a few of those belonged to Wunderlich.

The senior playmaker scored more than a dozen goals during the season, including the game-winning overtime tally in the District 3 Class 4-A semifinals against Palmyra.

Wunderlich’s goal against Palmyra was nicknamed by a few fans as the "wunderkick."

To Wunderlich, it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary. Perhaps that is why the Dallastown senior was named the York-Adams League Division I Player of the Year by the coaches. Foust was named the D-I coach of the year.

“It means a lot, but I wouldn’t have gotten there if it wasn’t for the team,” Wunderlich said. “Our goals this year were to win the league and then go far in districts.”

Wunderlich and the Wildcats did just that en route to winning their first 23 games and earning a top-10 ranking nationally heading into the District 3 Class 4-A final against Central Dauphin.

The year's final two contests, however, were disappointing losses. A 1-0 defeat to Central Dauphin in the District 3 4-A final was followed up by a setback vs. District 12 champ La Salle College in the first round of the state playoffs.

The good news for Wunderlich, who is still undecided about where he wants to play soccer in college next year, was that he was able to showcase his abilities one last time Thursday in the Y-A Senior All-Star Game.

“Yeah, it’s good to see all the guys here,” he said. “I’m used to seeing all these guys on the opposite side of the field, but it was nice to see everyone getting along.”

The other three Y-A players of the year were on the opposite side of field from Wunderlich Thursday.

Buy Photo Susquehannock's Nolan Holloway, above, shared the York-Adams Division II Player of the Year honor with Gettysburg's Logan Carbaugh. John A. Pavoncello photo. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Carbaugh, Holloway share D-II honor: Logan Carbaugh of Gettysburg and Nolan Hollaway of Susquehannock shared the D-II player of the year honor and York Catholic's Ben Bullen took the award in D-III.

All of them enjoyed taking the field one last time in a fun exhibition on Thursday.

“To be chosen to even be here is just an honor,” said Carbaugh, a center-back for the Warriors. “I honestly didn’t expect any of this.”

The same can be said of sharing the top-player award with Holloway, a standout attacker for Susquehannock, which finished 21-3-2.

“I didn’t even know if I would make the first team because of our team’s record (7-6-1 overall),” Carbaugh said. “My coach told me and all of the guys were going crazy.”

Holloway was similarly surprised by earning the honor, although Carbaugh was not.

“I know that he’s a really great player,” Carbaugh said of Holloway. “We always hated playing against him because he was so good. He could swing the ball the best out of anyone we played.”

Like Wunderlich, Holloway’s senior season started great, but ended with an unpalatable taste. Susquehannock entered the Y-A final against Dallastown unbeaten, but fell 1-0 to the Wildcats in a thriller.

Buy Photo Gettysburg's Logan Carbaugh, above, shared the York-Adams Division II Player of the Year award with Susquehannock's Nolan Holloway. John A. Pavoncello photo. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A semifinal loss against Northern in the District 3 3-A playoffs and a first-round loss in the state draw ended the Warriors' season far earlier than anticipated.

Nevertheless, after three years in which the Susquehannock boys could not find a way to make the semifinal round of districts, doing it this year was satisfying for Holloway, who is also undecided about his soccer playing future.

“Going undefeated (in the regular season) was awesome,” he said. “Unfortunately we lost in states, but it is what is it.”

Susquehannock's Brett Maxwell and Dover's Matt Spahr shared the D-II coach of the year honors.

Bullen is top D-III player: Bullen, who helped lead the Fighting Irish (19-6) to the District 3 1-A final, racked up big numbers in his final campaign.

“I think I had 13 goals and 28 assists,” he said.

With eye-popping numbers such as that, did Bullen enjoy finishing or setting up his teammates more?

Buy Photo Susquehannock's Brett Maxwell, above, shared the York-Adams Division II Coach of the Year honor with Dover's Matt Spahr. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

“I like the assists more,” he said with a smile. “Because when they score, I can say they wouldn’t have scored without me.”

Bullen is the second consecutive YC standout to win the D-III player of the year award after Nick DeMarco earned the title a season ago.

Biglerville's Jebb Nelson was named the D-III coach of the year. Nelson led the Canners (18-3) to the D-III title.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE BOYS' SOCCER COACHES ALL-STAR TEAMS

DIVISION I

Coach of the Year: Andrew Foust, Dallastown.

Player of the Year: Gabe Wunderlich, Dallastown.

First Team

Ethan Ness, Central York.

Alex Afata, Northeastern.

Sam Gatchell, Northeastern.

Evan Gibbs, Northeastern.

Gabe Wunderlich, Dallastown.

Matteo Conigliaro, Dallastown.

Kyle Reuter, Dallastown.

Gavin Connors, Dallastown.

Mike Shirey, Dallastown.

Zach Speranzella, Spring Grove.

Zach Stambaugh, Red Lion.

Second Team

Belmin Sejmenovic, Central York.

Ethan Firth, Central York.

Matt Smyser, Central York.

Mitchell Groh, Dallastown.

Joey Thomas, Dallastown.

Carmen Ridolfi, Dallastown.

Dominic Barrett, South Western.

Andrew Baldwin, South Western.

Sam Piatt, South Western.

Brayden Ross, Spring Grove.

Mitch Aughenbaugh, Spring Grove.

Owen Myers, Spring Grove.

Jacob Kamer, Red Lion.

Logan Axe, Red Lion.

Troy Billingslea, Northeastern.

DIVISION II

Co-Players of the Year: Nolan Holloway, Susquehannock; Logan Carbaugh, Gettysburg.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Matt Spahr, Dover; Brett Maxwell, Susquehannock.

First Team

Nolan Hollway, Susquehannock.

Logan Carbaugh, Gettysburg.

Jake Altimore, West York.

Gavin Donnelly, Eastern York.

Cody Willoughby, York Suburban.

Jason Bruder, West York.

Greyson Murray, Susquehannock.

Nathan Weldon, Susquehannock.

Parker Lando, York Suburban.

Jaxson Burrage, Dover.

Alex Cole, Gettysburg.

Second Team

Max Cooper, Kennard-Dale.

Leon Bellenbaum, York Suburban.

Jalen Brownson, Dover.

Logan Kessler. Eastern York.

Fallou Cisse, Susquehannock.

Noah Murray, West York.

Soren Sijapati, Gettysburg.

Drew Heinzelmann, Gettysburg.

Zachary Orwig, Kennard-Dale.

Brendan Brown, West York.

Owen Davis, Dover.

Charlie Ezibe, Dover.

Danny Gartner, York Suburban.

Ethan Nicholas, Eastern York.

DIVISION III

Player of the Year: Ben Bullen, York Catholic.

Coach of the Year: Jebb Nelson, Biglerville.

First Team

Ben Bullen, York Catholic.

Patrick Freed, York Catholic.

Sean Lavallee, York Catholic.

Lazaro Salazar, Biglerville.

Jorge Cervantes, Biglerville.

Kyle Kuykendall, Bermudian Springs.

Marcus Pruy, Fairfield.

Nate Snyder, Fairfield.

Devon Boyd, Delone Catholic.

Angel Paredes, York High.

Noah Mattson, Biglerville.

Second Team

Xavier Shorb, Hanover.

Danny Chaverria, Biglerville.

Colby Martin, Biglerville.

Dylan Ponce, Biglerville.

Johathan Yinger, York Catholic.

Pasen Maynard, York Catholic.

Tyler Anthony, York Catholic.

Diego Cardenas, Bermudian Springs.

Gabriel Cervantes, Bermudian Springs.

Chazden Kline, Fairfield.

Joshua Blose, Littlestown.

Diego Guzman, Littlestown.

Jeremy Snyder, Delone Catholic.

Yair Rodriguez, York High.

SENIOR ALL-STARS

Following is a list of the players who recently were selected for the York-Adams League Senior All-Star Game at Red Lion:

Division I Players

Thomas Elder, Central York.

Belmin Sejmenovic, Central York.

Gabe Wunderlich, Dallastown.

Matteo Conigliaro, Dallastown.

Kyle Reuter, Dallastown.

Mike Shirey, Dallastown.

Zach Stambaugh, Red Lion.

Logan Axe, Red Lion.

Andrew Baldwin, South Western.

Sam Piatt, South Western.

Zach Speranzella, Spring Grove.

Chris Wilhide, Spring Grove.

Division II Players

Greyson Murray, Susquehannock.

Nolan Holloway, Susquehannock.

Nathan Weldon, Susquehannock.

Jake Altimore, West York.

Jason Bruder, West York.

Brendan Brown, West York.

Cody Willoughby, York Suburban.

Liam Waterbury, York Suburban.

Tomasz Ziminski, York Suburban.

Logan Carbaugh, Gettysburg.

Alex Cole, Gettysburg.

Soren Sijapati, Gettysburg.

Jayden Miller, Dover.

Jalen Brownson, Dover.

Logan Kessler, Eastern York.

Gavin Donnelly, Eastern York.

Max Porrovicchio, Kennard-Dale.

Max Cooper, Kennard-Dale.

Division III Players

Noah Mattson, Biglerville.

Danny Chaveria, Biglerville.

Jorge Cervantes, Biglerville.

Gabriel Cervantes, Bermudian Springs.

Diego Cardenas, Bermudian Springs.

Owen Myers, Fairfield.

Jeremy Snyder, Delone Catholic.

Ben Bullen, York Catholic.

Patrick Freed, York Catholic.

Sean Lavalle, York Catholic.

Pasen Maynard, York Catholic.

Angel Paredes, York High.