Five York-Adams players, one coach earn USA Lacrosse honors for District 3

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Five York-Adams boys’ players and one head coach have garnered District 3 awards from USA Lacrosse for 2022.

Tom Mayne has been named the district coach of the year after leading Susquehannock to the District 3 Class 2-A championship.

The Warriors became the first York-Adams team to capture a District 3 boys’ lacrosse championship.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Mayne’s Warriors also captured the York-Adams regular-season championship.

Brian McGarvey, a Central York junior midfielder, earned All-America status. McGarvey helped the Panthers win the York-Adams Tournament crown.

More:Susquehannock wins District 3 title in historic triumph for York-Adams boys' lacrosse

Three Susquehannock seniors earned Academic All-America status: Ben Tomasic, attack; Timothy Minacci, defense; and Trent Leuba, goalie.

Another Susquehannock senior, attacker Jacob McBride, won the District 3 Bob Scott Award, which recognizes “seniors who go above and beyond in service to their team, school, and community.”

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.