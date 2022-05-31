Five York-Adams players, one coach earn USA Lacrosse honors for District 3
Five York-Adams boys’ players and one head coach have garnered District 3 awards from USA Lacrosse for 2022.
Tom Mayne has been named the district coach of the year after leading Susquehannock to the District 3 Class 2-A championship.
The Warriors became the first York-Adams team to capture a District 3 boys’ lacrosse championship.
Mayne’s Warriors also captured the York-Adams regular-season championship.
Brian McGarvey, a Central York junior midfielder, earned All-America status. McGarvey helped the Panthers win the York-Adams Tournament crown.
Three Susquehannock seniors earned Academic All-America status: Ben Tomasic, attack; Timothy Minacci, defense; and Trent Leuba, goalie.
Another Susquehannock senior, attacker Jacob McBride, won the District 3 Bob Scott Award, which recognizes “seniors who go above and beyond in service to their team, school, and community.”
