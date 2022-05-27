Susquehannock wins District 3 title in historic triumph for York-Adams boys' lacrosse

DANTE GREEN

717-505-5418/@TaySean14

Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games.

It’s a common phrase when describing an athlete who steps up when his team needs him the most.

That’s what Doug Reinecke did on Friday when he scored six goals for the Susquehannock boys’ lacrosse team in an 11-9 victory over Lampeter-Strasburg in the District 3 Class 2-A championship game.

In the process, Susquehannock did something that no other York-Adams boys’ lacrosse team has ever done – win a district championship.

It was the second straight year that the Warriors found themselves in the district title game. In last year's title game, though, they fell to Trinity, 15-6. That was also the first time that a York-Adams team had ever made a district final.

This, however, isn’t last year. This time around the Warriors finished the job.

It had already been an historic season for Susquehannock after defeating Central York for the first time in a decade earlier this season.

Against Lampeter-Strasburg, Reinecke was nearly unstoppable, scoring four of his six goals in the first half and totaling more than half of his team’s goals.

“I kept getting my hands open and I just kept finding the white part of the goal. The goalie wasn’t able to save them. It’s nice to win (districts) but we got more to go. We are aiming for the state (title),” Reinecke said.

The second quarter was the deciding factor in the game. In the period the Warriors scored five goals and stopped their opponent from scoring any. They played strong defense and controlled the ball and took a 7-2 lead into halftime.

In the second period, the Warriors looked like the much better team. They were faster beating the traps and the other defensive ploys employed by the opposing side. They moved the ball well and found easy shots at the goal in the middle of the defense. On the other side, they were more physically opposing and kept the ball from the Pioneers.

Reinecke was a problem all game for the Pioneers. They had no clue how to stop him. He found open spots in their defense and took smart shots. He handled the ball well and was decisive. He outran the defense and found ways to wreak havoc on the Pioneers. They had no answers for him in the first or second halves. His teammates set him up well and he was ready to answer the call.

The Pioneers, however, almost completed a comeback when they outscored Susquehannock 4-1 in the fourth quarter. The Pioneers attacked more aggressively and were able to hit the ball out of the Susquehannock sticks. But a game-clinching goal with 1:10 left for Susquehannock would essentially seal the win.

In the end, Susquehannock won most of the faceoffs and did everything it needed to do to win.

Susquehannock head coach Tom Mayne said it was special to be the first team from the York-Adams League to win a District 3 boys’ lacrosse championship.

“There is a little pride in it. The quality of these kids makes it fun to work with,” he said. “We don’t leave any stone unturned. They give me everything. I told them they had a chance to make history and I think they saw it tonight. There are really no words about how I feel about it.”

Mayne said his team playing disciplined and controlling the ball helped to earn the victory

Barrett Denlinger scored four goals for the Pioneers and Colin Sullivan added three more while Ben Filius scored the only other goal. Ben Oestrike scored three goals for the Warriors, and Ben Tomasic and Tristian Coleman scored one each. Susquehannock had 34 shots on goal and converted 11 of them. Pioneers converted nine of their 32 shots.

Like the Warriors, the Pioneers were chasing their first-ever district title. Both teams have clinched PIAA state playoff berths and will begin a run at a state title next week. Tuesday at 5 p.m. will be the next game for Susquehannock at home vs. South Fayette, the third-place team from District 7.

The top-seeded Warriors improved to 20-1. The second-seeded Pioneers dropped to 18-3.

Reach Dante Green at dgreen@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @TaySean14.