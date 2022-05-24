Susquehannock advances District 3 2-A final, can make York-Adams boys' lacrosse history

STEVE HEISER

The Susquehannock Warriors are one victory away from making York-Adams boys’ lacrosse history.

The Warriors rolled to an 11-5 triumph over visiting Cocalico on Tuesday night in a District 3 Class 2-A semifinal contest.

That victory put Susquehannock in the district 2-A championship match for a second consecutive season.

If the Warriors can win the title match, they will be become the first York-Adams program to capture a District 3 boys’ lacrosse crown.

Standing in Susquehannock’s way will be Lampeter-Strasburg, which won the other semifinal over defending 2-A district champion Trinity, 16-8.

The site and time for the title contest has not yet been determined. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Landis Field at Speed Ebersole Stadium at Central Dauphin Middle School, but Susquehannock’s graduation is that night.

The Warriors will enter as the No. 1 seed at 19-1. L-S is the No. 2 seed at 18-2. The Pioneers will also be chasing their first-ever district boys’ lacrosse championship.

Susquehannock beat L-S in last year’s district 2-A semifinals, 14-13.

Last season, Susquehannock became the first York-Adams boys’ team to make a district final, falling to Trinity in the title match, 15-6.

The Warriors had already clinched a 2022 state 2-A berth by making the district semifinals.

In Tuesday’s win, Tristan Coleman paced Susquehannock with five goals and an assist. Ben Oestrike added two goals and two assists for the winners, while Ben Tomasic had a goal and two assists. Susquehannock’s Jake Wetzel collected a goal and an assist, while Doug Reinecke and Dominic Eckels each added one goal.

Nick Blucher made 11 saves to get the win in goal.

Bradley Bennett went 13-for-17 in faceoffs for the Warriors.

No. 4 seed Cocalico fell to 13-6. No. 3 seed Trinity dropped to 16-3.

